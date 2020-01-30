EKU women's basketball falls in double OT to Tennessee Tech

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Eastern Kentucky University’s women’s basketball team fell on the road, 87-82, in double overtime to first place Tennessee Tech University Saturday night.
Tennessee Tech (15-4, 8-0 OVC) took a 76-73 lead with 28 seconds remaining in regulation after a three-pointer by Jordan Brock. However, the Colonels had some heroics in them. With eight seconds, remaining in regulation Qay Stanton crossed over to her left and buried a three-pointer from the right wing to tie the game at 76-76, and send the game to overtime.
Eastern Kentucky (8-11, 2-6 OVC) jumped out to an early 80-76 lead in OT after the Colonels scored the first four points of the frame. Tech responded with a 4-0 run of its own after a Kesha Brady layup to tie the game back at 80-80.
The Colonels had a shot to win it at the end of the first overtime. Teri Goodlett had a shot from the short corner and a foul was called but after the clock expired sending the game into double OT.
TTU scored the first five points in double overtime to take an 85-80 lead and did not give up the lead the rest of the way.
The Golden Eagles took a 38-32 lead with 2:02 remaining in the first half on a pair of free throws by Brady. Eastern responded with an 8-0 run after a layup at the buzzer by Bria Bass to give the Colonels the 40-38 lead after 20 minutes of play.
Tennessee Tech opened the second half on a 15-5 run to take a 53-45 lead over the Colonels with 8:22 remaining in the third quarter. The Golden Eagles took their biggest lead of the game at 59-49, but the Colonels closed the quarter on an 8-4 run to head into the final quarter trailing, 63-57.
Eastern shot 48.6 percent from the field on the night. Tennessee Tech shot 44.3 percent from the field.
Goodlett led the way for the Colonels posting game-highs with 20 points and 12 assists. Bass had 19 points and six rebounds off the bench. I’Liyah Green posted a career-high 16 points and six rebounds.
Akia Harris posted a team-best 19 points for the Golden Eagles. Brady had 18 and Brock chipped in 17.
EKU returns home next Thursday when the Colonels welcome in UT Martin to McBrayer Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.