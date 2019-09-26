PRESTONSBURG — Zack Smart scored his team-best 20th goal during South Laurel’s one-all tie against Prestonsburg on Tuesday.
The Cardinals entered the match riding a five-game win streak and held their own against the Black Cats, who is considered one of the top teams in the 15th Region.
“It was a great battle,” South Laurel coach Joey Marcum said. “Zack Smart scored on a ball from Ben House. Prestonsburg scored a long shot through a gap in our defense.
“It was our first trip to the 15th Region in at least six years,” he added. “Prestonsburg is a very good team. They have a max-size Bermuda field. We possessed well and controlled a good portion of the match. They had a very fast defense and could get six guys back to shut down many of our fast attacks. I felt like we matched them well with skill, speed, and intensity. I was very proud that we were not slow getting started after a two-hour bus ride.”
South Laurel will host Estill County on Monday.
