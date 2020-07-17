Expectations are high for NL girls golf team

LONDON — Expectations are high for Joel Prichard’s North Laurel Lady Jaguar golf team with all five starters returning from last season.
Seniors Maylee Philpot and Autumn Jones along with juniors Haley Griebel, Kendall Hacker, and Kinsley Blair are set to lead North Laurel this season.
“The beginning of last season was tough on us due to the younger girls not having any experience but what I liked best was their determination and desire to learn the game,” Prichard said. “Their work started paying off midway through the season, and that’s when we saw their scores start to come down and we were winning matches.
“At last year’s region, Maylee Philpot missed out on a trip to the state tournament by a couple shots,” he added. “When we found out the final scores, we all were disappointed for her but she told me she will work hard and make it next year. Our three juniors showed unbelievable improvement by season end also. They all have been working hard on their game so far this year by hitting a lot of balls, playing at the Country Club, and traveling to play other courses like Eagles Nest in Somerset, which is a very tough course for girls. Their scores are continuing to drop, they just have to work hard on their short game, that’s where we are seeing a few too many missed approach shots and too many putts.“
Prichard said he’s excited to see the season begin especially with six younger players wanting to play this season.
“We haven’t had any practices yet but from what I understand, all of these girls have some experience, they’re not completely brand new to the game which is a big plus,” he said. “I am excited to get this season started to see what these girls can do this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.