Just like any coach, Chris Larkey would have liked to have seen his North Laurel Jaguars advance further in the Class 5A playoffs this fall, but after taking a step back and looking at his team’s full body of work, Larkey said he was pleased with his players’ hard work and effort.
North Laurel finished with a 5-6 mark but did reach the playoffs before losing a heartbreaker to district foe Whitley County in first-round action.
“I think we had a good group of kids that grew up a whole lot as the year,” Larkey said. “They continued to play hard and eventually went on and got better, too.
“They showed up every day and worked to get better,” he added. “They competed on Friday nights and they were just a good group of kids. I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”
North opened the season with a 5-2 mark before dropping four straight to end the season. Two of those losses, both to Whitley County, we could have won.
“We had heart and our kids played above their heads sometimes,” Larkey said. “We didn’t have a lot of team speed, but we overcame that because of our kids’ heart.
“I also thought our coaches did a fantastic job,” he added. “I think our kids met our expectations. We were in every game except for Wayne County. We could have easily had two losses and that’s it. Flip a couple of things in both games against Whitley and we could have won both of those games. We had lots of close games this year.”
Despite graduating 18 seniors, the cupboard won’t be bare in 2020.
“We started about 10 sophomores and four juniors, so we will have a small senior class next year, but a big junior class,” Larkey said. “It’s going to hurt losing our seniors. They gave their all for us. This team was good,” he added. ”We didn’t have some things go our way. The kids did a great job and learned a lot about the game of football. I’m proud of what we accomplished.
“There are a lot of kids that contributed as juniors this year, too,” he added. “I like what’s coming up. I think we have a lot of talent, but our kids are going to have to stick it out. Our 18 seniors that stuck it out this year saw that hard work does pay off.”
