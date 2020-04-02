The North Laurel boys and girls track and field teams are gearing up for what Coach Rachel Gaynor is expecting to be another solid season.
“As with most seasons, you hate to lose your seniors because they are usually some of your best leaders and you know you will have some holes to fill,” Gaynor said. “Heading into this season, we are really excited because we have quite a few experienced runners and field event athletes who will be returning who competed at the state meet last year and some more than one time.”
This season, the boys and girls track and field teams will have seven returning athletes who ran in the state meet last year including Olivia Rudder, Jake Robinson and Justin Sparkman who will be looking to make their third consecutive trip to the state track and field meet this year.
“Jake (Robinson) would be looking to improve on his fifth place finish from last year's state meet,” Gaynor said.
In order to get to the state meet, though, the athletes will need to do well in the region meet which Gaynor believes is possible.
“We feel like they have a really good opportunity to be competitive in the region again as well as the state meet,” she said.
Though the season has had to pause due to the KHSAA dead period that was implemented due to COVID-19, the boys and girls track and field teams had seen a lot of good practice time before the dead period was set in place.
“Practice has been going extremely well with a good blend of returning runners and new runners and field event athletes,” Gaynor said. “With the state meet not being until June 6, we knew it was going to be a long season and so we gradually worked up to practice five days a week. Everyone was coming to practice each day ready to work hard.”
Gaynor said the schedule this season is made up of All-Comer meets, as well as Invitationals, which are meant to help prepare the two teams for the region and state meets.
“We will be going to some very competitive meets on Fridays and Saturdays where we can measure where our athletes are and what we need to do to make them competitive statewide,” Gaynor said.
Gaynor, along with all the members of the North Laurel boys and girls track and field teams, are ready and eager to get back on the track and get their season started.
