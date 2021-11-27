CORBIN — The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats will return an experienced team in 2021, as they look to build upon the success they were able to find early in the year last season.
It was a tough year for everyone in 2020. While players and coaches were thankful for the opportunity to play on the court, COVID-19 protocols kept most around the Bluegrass shuffling week to week to piece together a solid starting five, let alone a complete roster.
One team that was hit hard by this was the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats. They started the season winning four of their first five games, before hitting a slump just a couple of weeks in. From that point forward, it was a roller coaster of a season that culminated in the Lady Wildcats losing their last six contests of the year, including a first-round loss to Pineville in the 51st District Tournament.
This year, Coach Darrell Hendrix feels good about the team he has coming back. He said the preseason has gone well and expectations are rising for Lynn Camp.
“So far we’ve had some good practices. These kids are working very hard. They don’t question anything I throw at them,” said Hendrix. “They just work hard every day. We hope to start the season off strong and get better as the season goes on. I feel like we are in a better place than we were last year.”
Returning for the Lady Wildcats will be four starters from last year’s squad - Abby Mabe, Jorja Carnes, Alissa Crumpler, and Lindsey Cox. They also bring back key bench players Braylen Smith and Bella Blevins. Other players who figure to factor into the rotation include Abbi Boggs, Julie Moore, Lily Henize, Lauren Partin, and Cambree Prewitt.
Hendrix said the mixture of experienced leadership coupled with young talent should make for a roster that can compete in the district and region this season. The Lady Wildcats’ top goal this year is to advance to the 13th Region Tournament and play in The Arena.
Hendrix said he also hopes being back in person at school and having mostly normal routines will help his team play with more consistency.
“I think we have a great combination of youth and experience. We really wanna make a trip to The Arena. I think that is our big goal this season,” said Hendrix. “COVID kept slowing us down last year. We would get to playing decently and we would get quarantined or some other teams would, and it seemed like it slowed our momentum. Hopefully, with the players being in school every day they will have more normal in their lives and that will translate to better performances from them.”
Hendrix hopes that his team will be able to put a more aggressive product of basketball on the court this season. He wants his team to play fast-paced and wear down their opponents. He thinks they are working toward that quite well, so far.
“I think our strength will be our endurance. We work hard to be in shape,” said Hendrix. “Also I have seven kids that just got done running cross country, so they came to me already in great shape. We like to get up and down the floor fast and I make sure we can do that by pushing them hard in practice.”
One of the biggest issues with last year’s team was their inconsistent shooting. Lynn Camp shot just 30-percent from the field last year, including 25-percent from the three-point line, and 53-percent from the free-throw line.
Hendrix said they are working on shooting every day and hope to see that improve this season.
“Our biggest weakness last season was our shooting,” Hendrix said. ‘It’s something that we have worked very hard on. We had issues finishing around the rim. We are doing drills every day now to make that better.”
When the season tips off at the end of November, Hendrix hopes he has built a schedule that will prepare his team for their ultimate goal — the district tournament.
“Our schedule is tougher. We had some teams that we beat last season that wouldn't reschedule with us. So we have replaced them with some tougher teams,” said Hendrix. “I've got us in a few tournaments that I hope will prepare us for the district.”
