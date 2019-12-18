Fall nominees announced for 4th annual TRISPY Awards

The fall sports nominees have been released for the fourth annual TRISPY Awards, which honors the top high school athletes in Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties.
This year’s TRISPY Awards will be held Thursday, June 18 at The Arena in Corbin.
The event, co-hosted by The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune, will feature awards in more than 30 categories and will include individual awards for each sport, a Player of the Year for both girls and boys, and an Athlete of the Year for both girls and boys. Plus, Student-Athletes of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Inspirational Award and a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Listed below are fall sports nominees (nominees are listed in alphabetical order) in each category:
Girls Cross Country
Phoebe McCowan, South Laurel
Hannah Morton, Corbin
Olivia Rudder, North Laurel
Boys Cross Country
Drew Meader, South Laurel
Sean Simons, Corbin
Austin Terrell, Corbin
Football
Michael Bays, Knox Central
Dalton Ponder, Williamsburg
Zach Saylor, Whitley County
Girls Golf
Kayley Carpenter, Whitley County
Bethany Davenport, Whitley County
Maylee Philpot, North Laurel
Boys Golf
Eli Fischer, Corbin
Ethan Fischer, Corbin
Brett Norvell, South Laurel
Girls Soccer
Reis Anderson, Whitley County
Maddie Dagley, North Laurel
Lily Messer, North Laurel
Boys Soccer
Quinn Rison, South Laurel
Zack Smart, South Laurel
Jose Torres, Corbin
Volleyball
Mickayla Coppock, Corbin
Breial Davis, South Laurel
Emma Krutsinger, Corbin
