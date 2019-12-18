Fall nominees announced for 4th annual TRISPY Awards

The fall sports nominees have been released for the fourth annual TRISPY Awards, which honors the top high school athletes in Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties.

This year’s TRISPY Awards will be held Thursday, June 18 at The Arena in Corbin.

The event, co-hosted by The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune, will feature awards in more than 30 categories and will include individual awards for each sport, a Player of the Year for both girls and boys, and an Athlete of the Year for both girls and boys. Plus, Student-Athletes of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Inspirational Award and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Listed below are fall sports nominees (nominees are listed in alphabetical order) in each category:

Girls Cross Country

Phoebe McCowan, South Laurel

Hannah Morton, Corbin

Olivia Rudder, North Laurel

Boys Cross Country

Drew Meader, South Laurel

Sean Simons, Corbin

Austin Terrell, Corbin

Football

Michael Bays, Knox Central

Dalton Ponder, Williamsburg

Zach Saylor, Whitley County

Girls Golf

Kayley Carpenter, Whitley County

Bethany Davenport, Whitley County

Maylee Philpot, North Laurel

Boys Golf

Eli Fischer, Corbin

Ethan Fischer, Corbin

Brett Norvell, South Laurel

Girls Soccer

Reis Anderson, Whitley County

Maddie Dagley, North Laurel

Lily Messer, North Laurel

Boys Soccer

Quinn Rison, South Laurel

Zack Smart, South Laurel

Jose Torres, Corbin

Volleyball

Mickayla Coppock, Corbin

Breial Davis, South Laurel

Emma Krutsinger, Corbin

