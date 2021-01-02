Fall sports TRISPY Awards nominees announced

The fall sports nominees have been released for the fifth annual TRISPY Awards, which honors the top high school athletes in Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties.

The event, co-hosted by The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune, will feature awards in more than 30 categories and will include individual awards for each sport, a Player of the Year for both girls and boys, and an Athlete of the Year for both girls and boys. Plus, Student-Athletes of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Inspirational Award and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

A date and venue haven't been announced yet for the awards show.

Listed below are fall sports nominees (nominees are listed in alphabetical order) in each category:

Boys Golf

Charleston Dixon, Barbourville

Eli Fischer, Corbin

Brayden Reed, South Laurel

Girls Golf

Kinsely Blair, North Laurel

Brooke Elliott, Corbin

Kendall Hacker, North Laurel

Boys Cross County

Sean Simons, Corbin

Will Stanko, South Laurel

Austin Terrell, Corbin

Girls Cross Country

Lauren Crouch, North Laurel

Nancy Jane Jackson, Corbin

Nevaeh Warren, Williamsburg

Boys Soccer

Gabe Cima, Corbin

Jose Torres, Corbin

Kyle Webb, Corbin

Girls Soccer

Meg Anderson, North Laurel

Madison Dagley, North Laurel

Olivia Rudder, North Laurel

Volleyball

Alexis Blankenship, Lynn Camp

Emma Krutsinger, Corbin

Morgan Stacy, Corbin

Football

Sydney Bowen, Williamsburg

Seth Mills, Corbin

Gavon Thomas, Williamsburg

