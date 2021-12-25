Fall sports TRISPY Awards nominees announced

The fall sports nominees have been released for the sixth annual TRISPY Awards, which honors the top high school athletes in Laurel, Knox, and Whitley counties.

The event, co-hosted by The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune, will feature awards in more than 30 categories and will include individual awards for each sport, a Player of the Year for both girls and boys, and an Athlete of the Year for both girls and boys. Plus, School of the Year, Student-Athletes of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Inspirational Award, and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

A date and venue will be announced later for the awards show.

Listed below are fall sports nominees (nominees are listed in alphabetical order) in each category:

Boys Golf

Lucas Binder, North Laurel

Eli Fischer, Corbin

Brayden Reed, South Laurel

Girls Golf

Kinsley Blair, North Laurel

Kendall Hacker, North Laurel

Kimberlee Helton, Corbin

Boys Cross County

John Hail, Corbin

Sean Simons, Corbin

Will Stanko, South Laurel

Girls Cross Country

Taylor Allen, North Laurel

Abby Mabe, Lynn Camp

Mary Simons, Corbin

Boys Soccer

Henry Chappell, North Laurel

Chesney Jacobs, Corbin

Jose Torres, Corbin

Girls Soccer

Josie Gill, South Laurel

Olivia Jones, Corbin

Autumn Sawyers, Whitley County

Volleyball

Bailey Brown, Whitley County

Ivy Greer, CHAT

Emma Krutsinger, Corbin

Football

Sydney Bowen, Williamsburg

Austin Johnson, North Laurel

Seth Mills, Corbin

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you