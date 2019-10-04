1. Bell County (5-0 overall, 3-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Bobcats keep rolling along after disposing of McCreary Central in two quarters with ease last week, 56-6.
Quarterback London Stephney completes 5-of-7 pass attempts for 104 yards and a touchdown while Brandon Baker carried the ball three times for 86 yards and a score. Receiver Jason Jones finished with four receptions, 89 yards receiving and a touchdown in the win.
It looks as if Dudley Hilton’s squad will have things pretty easy until it’s last game of the regular season, a home date with Harlan County.
2. Williamsburg (4-2, 1-0)
The Yellow Jackets have taken two consecutive losses on the chin, which dropped them from the top spot.
They hung tough against Somerset two weeks ago before losing, 41-13, but Lexington Christian is its way with them during its 55-21 win.
Dalton Ponder continues to put up solid numbers despite the setbacks. He completed 17-of-36 pass attempts for 257 yards and two touchdowns while Gavon Thomas finished with eight receptions, 142 receiving yards, and one touchdown. Caleb Rose collected four catches for 109 yards and a score as well.
Williamsburg has this week off before going back on the road next week with a District matchup against Harlan.
The Yellow Jackets will be heavy favorites the remainder of their regular-season games.
3. Corbin (2-2, 1-0)
Mother Nature won her battle with both Corbin and Bowling Green last week, which resulted in the two teams’ game to be canceled.
The Redhounds have been off for two weeks now after last week’s game cancellation, and I’m sure they’ll be ready to go against a Lafayette team that has struggled to a 1-5 record so far this season.
4. Harlan County (5-1, 3-0)
The Black Bears responded from their loss to Wayne County last week by knocking off Clay County on the road with a 21-7 victory.
The game was tied at seven apiece with nine minutes remaining before seeing the Black Bears score two late touchdowns.
Harlan County limited the Tigers’ rushing attack to only 111 yards while totaling 301 yards on the ground in the process.
Ben Landis ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns while Demarco Hopkins added 98 yards and a score.
5. Whitley County (2-3, 0-2)
The Colonels dropped a District heartbreaker last week with a 21-18 loss to Pulaski County.
Whitley County has a chance to send the game into overtime but misfired on a field goal attempt late in the game.
Quarterback Seth Mills turned in one of his best efforts of the season, completing 16-of-26 pass attempts for 193 yards and two touchdowns.
Woody Lawson ran for 59 yards while eight different players had at least one reception.
Caleb Irwin, Trevor Downs and Lawson each finished with three receptions apiece while Irwin led the way with 56 receiving yards and one score.
6. North Laurel (4-2, 1-0)
The Jaguars look to be hitting on all cylinders at the right time after knocking off crosstown rival South Laurel, 27-12 while winning their third game in a row during the process.
Chris Larkey’s squad ran for 315 yards and the ground as Konnor Robinson carried the 21 times for 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Dalton Sizemore continued to be efficient by completing 2-of-4 pass attempts for 58 yards and a touchdown.
North Laurel has another big test this week when the Jaguars travel to play Southwestern. A win over the Warriors would move them one step closer to a district title and possible multiple home playoff games.
7. Knox Central (1-5, 0-2)
A tough schedule combined with injuries has taken a toll on Fred Hoskins’ Panthers. Knox Central is off to its worst start since going winless in 2003.
The Panthers dropped a 43-7 decision to Tennessee power Knoxville Catholic last week and will try to recover this week before hosting Corbin in a district battle next Friday.
Knox Central totaled 173 yards of offense last week which included seeing Brady Worley throw for 16 yards while seeing Michael Bays lead the way with 51 rushing yards.
8. Clay County (3-2, 1-1)
The Tigers entered last Friday’s game averaging more than 400 yards and the ground, but could only muster 111 yards during their 21-7 loss to Harlan County.
Clay County will be tested early and often Friday with a road matchup against Class 4A state power Johnson Central.
9. Middlesboro (4-2, 3-1)
The Yellow Jackets has a chance to move up in the rankings but dropped a 57-7 decision to top-ranked Breathitt County.
Middlesboro was limited to only 147 yards of total offense, which included Jabari Kyle rushing for a season-low seven yards on four carries.
10. South Laurel (2-4, 1-1)
The Cardinals are barely hanging on in the top 10 after dropping their second straight game last week.
South Laurel fell to 0-1 in district play after a 27-12 loss to North Laurel that saw quarterback Logan Gentry go down with an injury.
Dylan Burdine replaced Gentry and connected on 12-of-18 pass attempts for 105 yards and a touchdown.
Jordan Ramey was limited to 78 rushing yards while Traeton Napier led the way with eight catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.
Daterian Brigance has a big game on both sides of the ball for South Laurel. He caught seven passes for 47 yards while finishing with 12 tackles. Andrew Harney also collected 12 tackles in the loss to the Jaguars.
Things don’t get any easier this week with a road game against Pulaski County.
