FEAR-LES RANKINGS: Jaguars remain at No. 6 spot

1. Bell County (10-0 overall, 5-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Bobcats capped off a perfect regular season last week with a 32-14 win over No. 5 Harlan County.
Now Bell County will try to continue its success today when the Bobcats play Garrard County during first-round action of the Class 3A playoffs.
Bell County won an earlier meeting with the Golden Lions by recording a 39-0 victory.
2. Williamsburg (8-2, 4-0)
The Yellow Jackets won their fourth game in a row last week by dominating Perry Central on the road with a 62-28 win.
Williamsburg will shift its focus this week to Harlan during first-round action of the Class A playoffs. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Green Dragons, 47-6, back on Oct. 11.
3. Corbin (5-4, 2-0)
The Redhounds enter postseason play with two consecutive losses, but they could have easily been wins.
Both Wayne County and Somerset recorded slim victories as Corbin now prepares for today’s Class 4A first-round matchup with No. 7 ranked Knox Central.
Corbin handed the Panthers a 38-21 defeat back on Oct. 11.
4. Whitley County (7-3, 2-2)
The Colonels are one of the hottest teams in the 13th Region after recording their fifth straight win last week, a 19-10 decision over Hazard.
Whitley County will now face district rival North Laurel today during first-round action of the Class 5A playoffs. The two teams hooked up in a classic just a few weeks ago with the Colonels rallying to pick up a 28-22 win.
5. Harlan County (7-3, 2-1)
The Black Bears stumble into the playoffs winning only one of their last three games. Both losses though were two state powers — Johnson Central and Bell County.
Harlan County dropped a 32-14 decision last week to No. ranked Bell County to end regular season play.
The Black Bears now switch their focus to No. 8 Clay County, who they defeated earlier in the season, 21-7. The two teams will do battle today during first-round action of the Class 4A playoffs.
6. North Laurel (5-5, 1-1)
The Jaguars are limping into today’s first-round Class 5A matchup with Whitley County riding a three-game losing skid.
North Laurel is looking to avenge its loss to the Colonels back on Oct. 17 when Whitley County rallied from being down 22-7 to eventually picking up a 28-22 win.
7. Knox Central (3-7, 1-3)
The Panthers have started to get back on track at the right time after winning two of their last three games. Knox Central capped off regular season play with a 41-22 win over South Laurel.
The Panthers now have a tough matchup with No. 3 ranked Corbin. Knox Central dropped a 38-21 decision to the Redhounds back on Oct. 11.
8. Clay County (7-3, 1-1)
The Tigers capped off one of their best seasons in recent memory with a 22-8 win over Green County last week.
Clay County will now face-off against No. 4 Harlan County today during first-round action of the Class 4A playoffs.
The two teams played each other on Sept. 27 with the Black Bears coming away with a 21-7 victory.
9. Middlesboro (7-3, 3-1)
The Yellow Jackets saw their three-game win streak come to an end after falling to Martin County last week, 22-19.
Middlesboro will try to get back on track during first-round play of the Class 2A playoffs today against Leslie County.
The Yellow Jackets defeated the Eagles, 28-27, back on Oct. 4.
10. Pineville (8-2, 2-2)
The Mountain Lions hammered Sayre last week by picking up a 44-9 victory.
They’ll host Lynn Camp today with hopes of advancing in the Class A playoffs. The two teams played on Oct. 11 with Pineville slipping past the Wildcats with a 14-6 victory.
