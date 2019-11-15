1. Bell County (11-0 overall, 5-0 vs. 13th Region competition)
The Bobcats continued their domination this past week by defeating Garrard County, 44-0, during first-round play of the Class 3A playoffs.
Quarterback London Stephney completed 7-of-8 pass attempts for 165 yards and four touchdowns during last week’s win.
Bell County hosts Rockcastle County today with the District Five championship on the line. The Bobcats defeated the Rockets, 39-6, back on Oct. 4.
2. Williamsburg (9-2, 5-0)
The Yellow Jackets wasted little time putting away Harlan during their 48-8 win over the Green Dragons last week.
Dalton Ponder threw for 200 yards and five touchdowns during the 40-point victory.
Williamsburg now shifts gears and will play Lynn Camp during today’s second-round action of the Class A playoffs.
The Yellow Jackets are winners of 14 straight against the Wildcats and cruised to an easy 43-22 win over Lynn Camp earlier in the season.
3. Corbin (6-4, 3-0)
The Redhounds found themselves in a battle last week before defeating Knox Central, 42-21, during first-round action of the Class 4A playoffs.
Sophomore Treyveon Longmire rushed for more than 200 yards and four touchdowns in the win while Nick Yeager added 133 yards on the ground. Corbin totaled 471 yards of offense with 358 of those coming via the ground game.
Now the Redhounds will switch focus to today’s second-round matchup against Wayne County.
The Cardinals pulled off an 18-16 comeback win during the two teams’ last meeting a few weeks ago.
Corbin will need to establish its ground attack against Wayne County if the Redhounds want to get past the Cardinals.
4. Whitley County (8-3, 3-2)
The Colonels are now winners of six straight after upending North Laurel in the Class 5A playoffs last week.
Whitley County had to fight back to win, but that’s what the Colonels do best.
Quarterback Seth Mills put together another mistake-free game, completing 9-of-11 pass attempts for 111 yards and one touchdown while leading Whitley County with 96 rushing yards and one score.
Jep Irwin’s squad was outgained 272-244 in the win and will now host Southwestern today in second-round play of the Class 5A playoffs.
5. Harlan County (8-3, 4-1)
The Black Bears cruised to an easy 53-14 win over Clay County during last week’s Class 4A playoff action.
The two teams met earlier in the season with Harlan County squeaking by with a 21-7 victory.
Things were a whole lot easier for Eddie Creech’s squad the second time around.
Ben Landis ran for 190 yards and one touchdown while the Black Bears finished with 420 yards on offense, and 375 rushing yards.
Creech’s squad will now face-off against Johnson Central, who handed Harlan County a 56-6 setback on Oct. 18.
6. North Laurel (5-6, 1-2)
It was a season of what could have been for Chris Larkey’s Jaguars.
North Laurel dropped four games by less than nine points with two of those resulting in only one-point defeats.
The Jaguars lost a heartbreaker last week after falling to Whitley County, 21-20, during first-round action of the Class 5A playoffs.
It was a game I thought North Laurel was going to pull out, but once again, the Colonels did just enough to get the one-point victory.
7. Knox Central (3-8, 1-4)
The Panthers just couldn’t get on track this season.
Injuries to key players took its toll on Knox Central along with playing one of the toughest schedules in the state. Fred Hoskins’ squad held its own against Corbin during last week’s Class 4A first-round contest before falling, 42-21.
Despite seeing their season come to an end, the Panthers did have a couple of players that put together impressive seasons.
Ethan Huff ran for 1,201 yards and 20 touchdowns while Michael Bays totaled 130 tackles and five sacks. Trace Floyd wasn’t far behind with 123 tackles.
8. Middlesboro (8-3, 3-1)
The Yellow Jackets cruised to an easy 57-22 victory over Leslie County during last week’s Class 2A playoff action.
Jabari Kyle had a career game, rushing for 395 yards and six touchdowns on only 16 carries.
Middlesboro will now face-off against Breathitt County in second-round action today. The Bobcats handed the Yellow Jackets a 57-7 loss back on Sept. 27.
9. Clay County (7-4, 1-2)
The Tigers’ season came to an end last week after falling to Harlan County, 53-14, during first-round action of the Class 4A playoffs.
Clay County has no reason to hang its head, though.
Coach Michael Sizemore’s squad had one heck of a season. He’s done a fantastic job building Clay County back into a district and region contender.
10. Lynn Camp (5-5, 3-4)
The Wildcats are back in the Top 10 after upsetting Pineville on the road during last week’s Class A playoff matchup. Lynn Camp dug a hole early but managed to rally to get past the Mountain Lions.
Allen Harris’ squad totaled 376 passing yards as quarterback Tylen Smith completed 11-of-17 pass attempts for 192 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 58 yards and two scores. Tailback Chase Brown ran for 101 yards and one touchdown in the win.
Lynn Camp will now go up against Williamsburg today with hopes of ending its 14-game losing skid to the Yellow Jackets.
