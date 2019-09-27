South Laurel High School will be hosting the state’s first-ever one-day college exposure event this weekend.
On Sunday, the Elite 80 One-Day College Exposure event will be coming to South Laurel, where female basketball players from throughout Kentucky in sixth through 12th grade will be put in front of college coaches to showcase their talent and potential.
“It is huge for young ladies in this area to get exposure that they might not get otherwise,” said South Laurel girls basketball coach Chris Souder. “Exposure or AAU basketball has gotten big in the spring and summer, so this is just another opportunity for girls to showcase live in front of a host of college coaches without having to travel very far and minimal expense.”
This is the first event of its kind being held in Kentucky approved by KHSAA, where D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO college coaches will be in attendance and will have the opportunity to watch each student-athlete play in two scrimmages with other players from throughout the state.
Each college coach will receive a book that lists each player, her class and what school she is from.
“I think it is awesome because the majority of the players are at this level and I mean that in a good way,” Souder said. “Kentucky is full of great players and let’s face it, a free education is a free education regardless of the level.”
Souder has been working for several months to help get the one-day college exposure event at South Laurel.
“It is awesome that we were able to get it here at South Laurel not only for our girls but basically a majority of eastern Kentucky,” said Souder. “We have been working on this for a couple months and hopefully it will become an annual thing. We are right off I-75, so easy access also helps.”
Scrimmages will be going on between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and students will also have the opportunity to train with Max RPM, an athletic training center owned by Jarrad Parmley from Monticello.
The optional workout sessions will take place in the South Laurel Middle School gymnasium where students will work one-on-one with trainers during two different workout sessions.
“There will be skill sessions set up in the middle school gym for any young lady who wants to get in some extra fundamental work,” Souders said. “He (Jarrad Parmley) is about as good a trainer I have ever seen so hopefully girls will take advantage of this opportunity. A lot of our South girls go to him on Sunday afternoons for workouts.”
Sunday's one-day college exposure event is already at capacity with over 150 girls between sixth and 12th grade signed up to participate.
Souder said that parents and fans may also attend the event on Sunday for a $5 admission fee per adult, while school age kids will be admitted in for free.
“Since this is the first event of its kind in Kentucky, I would encourage people to come out and watch the local talent,” Souders said.
