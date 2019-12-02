LONDON — With his team’s season tipping off today, North Laurel coach Nate Valentine felt his Jaguars needed a competitive scrimmage to get them ready for the challenges ahead.
North Laurel was able to get a game in against a quality opponent, 11th Region’s Henry Clay, during Friday’s GJ Smith Classic, Presented by Legacy Nissan.
The Jaguars grabbed an early 13-9 lead and never looked back during their 62-54 win over the Blue Devils.
“I felt like going into the scrimmage we were probably going to be as good as we were going to get playing against ourselves,” Valentine said. “We needed to play against somebody else that could challenge us in different ways. Not only athletically, but them (Henry Clay) also doing some different stuff.
“It was a good a good start,” he added. “It’s a scrimmage, but any time you keep score you want to try to win. I’m really happy with the way we played tonight.”
North Laurel extended its lead to 31-19 at halftime before seeing Henry Clay cut its deficit to 41-34 going into the fourth quarter.
The Jaguars put the game away by outscoring Henry Clay, 21-20, during the game’s final eight minutes.
Senior Cole Kelley led the way with 26 points while freshman Ryan Davidson added 21 points. Freshman Reed Sheppard also scored in double figures by adding 10 points.
“We’ve got four guys that can score 20 on any given night. We have a lot of weapons, it’s just a matter of putting it all together,” Valentine said. “When we share the ball, we are really, really good, but we’re not very good when we are one pass and then a shot. These guys have done a great job and they continue to work hard while learning a new way of playing and that’s not easy.”
The Jaguars will now clean their preseason slate and get ready for today’s BGO Tip-Off Classic matchup against 8th Region power Collins.
“That’s why we wanted to play Henry Clay tonight,” Valentine said of his team’s contest with the Blue Devils on Friday. “I told these guys that we want to get where we are relevant all of the time. I know a lot of people say rankings don’t matter, but when that Top 25 comes out and North Laurel is not in it ... we talked about this being the last time as long as we are all together that North Laurel is not in it. Monday allows us to go out, I don’t want to say make a statement because it’s just game one, but to see where we are at and try to get this program relevant all of the time.”
Today’s contest against the Titans will be played at Transylvania University with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
GJ Smith Classic
At South Laurel High School
North Laurel 62, Henry Clay 54
Henry Clay 9 10 15 20 54
North Laurel 13 18 10 21 62
Henry Clay (54) — Warrick 12, Dillard 4, Phillips 1, Hughes 4, Mackey 4, Henderson 10, Lynch 6, Miller 4, Madison 4, Helman 5.
North Laurel (62) — Sheppard 10, Davidson 21, Bruner 3, Kelley 26, Alexander 2.
