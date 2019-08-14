NORTH LAUREL — The North Laurel Jaguars were handed a 7-0 shutout by Somerset in their first game of the season on Monday night but North Laurel Coach David Broyles was really pleased with the effort he saw from his team.
“We kind of challenged the boys this year to be accountable for each other and themselves and they were that on the field tonight,” Broyles said. “Everybody that was on the field tonight gave 110 percent. Nobody dropped their heads, nobody got frustrated, they just kept working the entire time.”
The Jaguars got behind early after Somerset was able to capture a goal within the two-minute mark.
Somerset’s Derek Arias added three more goals for the Briar Jumpers in the first half to give Somerset a 4-0 lead over the Jaguars at halftime.
Somerset added three more goals in the second half to finish out the game, 7-0.
“Score-wise it didn’t go our way but effort-wise, I can’t complain,” Broyles said. “I was proud of our boys. I felt like they earned the respect of not only the other team but the officials. We played hard the entire time. We just need to create a few more scoring opportunities for ourselves.”
Broyles said that, moving forward, the Jaguar offense will need to work on finding more ways to score, while he was pleased with the way his defense competed against Somerset’s high-powered offense.
“I’m hoping to see us be able to get on the attack a little bit more,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.