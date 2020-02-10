featured First Priority Crosstown Showdown Players of the Game awarded Feb 10, 2020 5 hrs ago 1 of 2 Photo by Les DixonMatt Cromer was named First Priority Crosstown Showdown South Laurel Player of the Game. First National Bank of Manchester's Travis Farris presented the plaque to Cromer. Photo by Les DixonCole Kelley was named First Priority Crosstown Showdown North Laurel Player of the Game. First National Bank of Manchester's Travis Farris presented the plaque to Kelley. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries WEAVER, Lillie Feb 7, 2020 MCDANIEL, Yvonne BEGLEY, Helen JOHNSON, Catherine KING, Billie Hometown Heroes Logo Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMIRACLE BABY: Strunk family finally welcomes home baby born at 1 pound, 3 ounces From unchurched, to Hinduism, to Kentucky Baptist preacherTransportation Cabinet reveals plans for US 25 projectLondon City Council discusses a smoke-free Saint Joseph Firefighter, rescue squad member honoredKentucky House, Senate recognize Sunrise for 150 years of serviceNorth Laurel celebrating homecoming Feb. 11KSP has perfect Valentine’s gift: Trooper Teddy BearCOOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Won't you try an Italian Sub?London man set to face jury trial for assault charge, other charges Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.