Five 13th Region teams highlight Saturday's Ted Cook Classic

LONDON — Five 13th Region teams will participate in Saturday’s 13th Region Media Network Ted Cook Classic presented by Smith Global.
Host South Laurel will be joined with 13th Region teams Pineville, Williamsburg, Bell County, and Harlan County along with Model, Buckhorn, Mason County, Covington Holmes, and Rockcastle County.
Jeff Davis’s Cardinals will face off against Covington Holmes at 6 p.m.
A schedule of all of the event’s games can be seen below:
13th Region Media Network Ted Cook Classic presented by Smith Global
At South Laurel
Saturday, Dec. 4
Pineville vs. Model, 1 p.m.
Williamsburg vs. Buckhorn, 2:45 p.m.
Bell County vs. Mason County, 4:30 p.m.
South Laurel vs. Cov. Holmes, 6:15 p.m.
Harlan County vs. Rockcastle County, 8 p.m.
