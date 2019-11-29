Five NLMS Football players selected to play for Team KY FBU

Photo Submitted
Five North Laurel 8th graders (left to right: Jack Chappell, TreShawn Holmes-Evans, Tucker Warren, Pacey Simpson, and Connor Jones) were recently selected to play for Team KY FBU. Team KY FBU will play Kansas City Saturday, Nov. 30 at Bryan Station in Lexington at 2 p.m. If they win that game they will play Sunday, Dec. 1 against the winner of Indiana and Tennessee. The winner of that game will get to go Naples, Fla. and compete for a National Championship.
