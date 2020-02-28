1. South Laurel (26-4 overall, 17-2 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Cardinals won their 15th game in a row after disposing of Whitley County, 67-52, on Tuesday during the semifinals of the 50th District Tournament.
It wasn’t easy, though.
The Colonels showed their future is bright while South Laurel punched its ticket to the 13th Region Tournament. The key at this stage of the season is to survive and advance, the Cardinals did just that.
2. Clay County (21-9, 14-2)
The Tigers took care of business against Red Bird while earning a berth into the 13th Region Tournament for the first time in a couple of years.
Clay County has won six of its last eight games and looks primed and ready to make a run at both the 49th District and 13th Region championships.
3. North Laurel (22-8, 12-4)
The Jaguars advances to the 13th Region Tournament after beating Jackson County on Tuesday, 81-51.
Senior Isaiah Alexander scored 21 points in the win while knocking down four 3-pointers. When Alexander is playing like he has the past few games, North Laurel is a team that is hard to beat.
4. Harlan County (21-10, 11-4)
Survive and advance — that’s what Harlan County did during its 51st District Tournament semifinal matchup with Bell County.
Bobcat coach Brad Sizemore slowed things down and that in itself gave his team a chance to win in the end. The Black Bears did just enough to pull off a 42-36 victory.
5. Knox Central (21-8, 8-3)
The Panthers did just enough to keep their hopes of repeating as 13th Region champions alive by slipping past Pineville, 60-51.
Knox Central isn’t playing its best basketball currently, but that doesn’t mean the Panthers can’t repeat as region champs. Their roster is loaded with talent.
6. Harlan (13-15, 8-9)
The Green Dragons are rolling at the right time, as Jordan Akal and company manages to do just enough to hand Middlesboro a 67-65 loss to advance to the 52nd District Tournament finals while earning a spot in the 13th Region Tournament.
7. Corbin (16-12, 8-7)
Tony Pietrowski’s Redhounds has the most convincing win than any other team
In the postseason so far after blowing out Williamsburg, 90-50.
Keep an eye on this team, Corbin has enough talent to make a run.
8. Middlesboro (20-10, 13-7)
The Yellow Jackets has a great season but came up short in the 52nd District Tournament against Harlan.
Middlesboro held its own throughout the game before seeing its season come to an end after falling, 67-65.
9. Bell County (12-18, 7-10)
The Bobcats just couldn’t get on track this season after posting only 12 wins.
Bell County looked as if it were going to knock off Harlan County in the 52nd District Tournament, but fell in the end, 42-36.
10. Barbourville (13-14, 8-10)
The Tigers have been relatively quiet throughout the season but have done just enough to advance to the 51st District Tournament finals and the 13th Region Tournament after defeating Lynn Camp on Wednesday.
