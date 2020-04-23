Former South Laurel star transferring to Vincennes University

VINCENNES, INDIANA – Former South Laurel Cardinal JJ Ramey will be joining the Vincennes University Trailblazers for his sophomore season.
Ramey made the announcement that he will be transferring from the NAIA University of Pikeville to continue his basketball career with the Vincennes men's basketball team after much deliberation.
“My first year was for sure a roller coaster of ups and downs,” Ramey said of his freshman season. “It was definitely a whole new world compared to high school. You’ve got more responsibilities and you’ve got to be determined and motivated or you will not make it — that’s the biggest thing I learned. From a basketball standpoint, I’ve improved a ton on my game and I couldn’t thank UPike enough for helping me with that.”
Ramey said that he had offers from several other schools within the NAIA Conference but knew that he wasn’t ready to sit out an entire season.
“I was messaged by several others, but if I went to any of those schools, I would have to sit out a year because it's in conference and I didn't want to waste a year sitting,” he said. “It's also the best place for me to see what my true potential is. They had all five starters last year offers by D1's (Division I schools) and three to four subs. They're constantly putting guys in position to go D1 if they choose to. It's a dog eat dog world at that level and I know it's put up or shut up and if I don't make it, it's my own fault. I can live with that, but couldn't live with not trying and wondering what could've been.”
Ramey will be joining a Vincennes squad who were on their way to the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship before the NJCAA canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to COVID-19.
“I like Vincennes because of how they treat each other,” Ramey said. “It’s a brotherhood and everyone holds each other accountable and that’s what I love about it. I feel like I would enjoy it a lot and make friends that last a lifetime.”
Ramey hopes to not only see his basketball skills improve in his sophomore season with the Trailblazers but hopes to do well in his classes.
“My goals for when I go to Vincennes is obviously to make really good grades and have a high GPA, get better with my game and bust my tail every single day and show them what I’m truly capable of,” he said. “And last but not least, we are going for the national championship.”
“When I get to Vincennes I expect to take my game to a whole new level that people have never seen from me and I can promise you that will happen,” he added.
Though Ramey doesn’t yet know what his plans are beyond Vincennes, he hopes to get an offer from a Division I school before making it big, as he has dreams of going on to play professional basketball after college.
“If anything, I would love to go pro in basketball whether it’s the NBA, overseas or whatever the case may be,” he said. “I know with all my heart that I can do it if I put in enough work and stay the course and not let any distractions get to me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.