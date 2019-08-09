Former UK star Marty Moore featured speaker at Jaguar Football Kick-off Banquet

Former University of Kentucky football star Marty Moore will be the featured speaker at Saturday's eighth annual North Laurel Jaguar Football Kick-off Banquet.
The event will be held at the London Community Center and is expected to begin at 6 p.m.
Moore played college football at the University of Kentucky and was finished his career ranking fourth in tackles with 470.
While playing for the Wildcats, Moore earned first-team All-SEC honors by both the Associated Press and Coaches in 1993. He was UK's Most Valuable Senior while helping lead the Wildcats to the 1993 Peach Bowl against Clemson.
Moore was a two-year member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and received UK's Senior Scholastic Award. He also played in the East-West Shrine Game and was the last pick of the 1994 NFL Draft (Mr. Irrelevant).
He defied the odds by earning a spot on the New England Patriots roster and went on to an eight-year career in the NFL.
Moore joins a long list of famous speakers North Laurel coach Chris Larkey has been able to get to speak at his football banquets.
Fisherman Clay Dyer, Dr. Eugene Schoenfeld, Petey Jones, Darrell Stanton and Julius Campbell (TC Williams Titans), Lieutenant Clebe McClary, Dr. Farris Jordan, former coach Jerry Glanville and Marine Corporal Edgar Harrell each have spoken at past North Laurel banquets.
"My goal is to let our players, fans and the community to be able to hear people that overcome the odds, and still be able to follow their dreams,” Larkey. “This will be another great event for everyone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.