WILLIAMSBURG — Chris Souder’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals rose to the occasion on Saturday after turning in a subpar performance on Friday that led to a disappointing loss to Berea.
South Laurel (10-7) was able to capture its ninth win during its last 11 games by upending Williamsburg on the road with a 79-40 blowout victory.
Four players scored in double figures for the Lady Cardinals with Rachel Presley’s 17 points leading the way. Raegan Jones continued her impressive play of late, scoring 16 points while Bree Howard added 12 points and Emily Cox finished with 10 points.
“We played much better tonight,” Souder said. “Our kids were more focused and ready to play. We had balanced scoring tonight. Rachel ended up with a double, double with 17 points, and 10 rebounds. Reagan added 16 points and Bree with 12 and Emily Cox with 10. Now if we can find some consistency, we can be a really good team.”
Mikkah Siler turned in a 19-point scoring effort for the Lady Yellow Jackets while Kaylee Graham added seven points.
South Laurel didn’t waste any time putting the game away. Presley, Jones, and Gracie Turner each scored seven points during the first quarter to allow the Lady Cardinals to build a comfortable 30-12 advantage.
Howard hit two 3-pointers while scoring 10 points in the second quarter as Presley added five more points to push South Laurel’s lead to 53-26 at halftime.
The Lady Cardinal reserves got to play a lot during the final 16 minutes as South Laurel outscored Williamsburg, 26-14, to secure the 79-40 win.
Souder’s squad is scheduled to be back in action Friday on the road against Madison Southern. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.
South Laurel 79, Williamsburg 40
South Laurel 30 23 14 12 79
Williamsburg 12 14 6 8 40
South Laurel (79) — Howard 12, Jones 16, E. Cox 10, Presley 17, Miller 6, Turner 7, L. Cox 5, Mills 2, Murray 4.
Williamsburg (40) — Siler 19, Prewitt 2, Lewis 2, Graham 7, Wilson 6, Mattingly 2, Chinn 2.
