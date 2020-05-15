Four South Laurel Cardinals to play baseball at Union College

LONDON — Four South Laurel Cardinals will be making their new homes in Barbourville as they have all committed to continuing their baseball and academic careers at Union College.
South Laurel seniors Jacob Strickland, Dalton Garland, Dakota Salva and Zach Allen will go from Cardinals to Bulldogs in the fall.
“I think any time one of your players gets an opportunity to go and further their career in any shape, form or fashion, that’s exciting because that’s kind of your ultimate goal as a coach is to help kids further their opportunities,” South Laurel Coach Trey Smith said. “For them to be able to do that, especially at a place that’s somewhat close to home and where it’s going to be easier to keep up with them, go watch on occasion, I’m really excited about that.”
With their senior season canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, these seniors have been looking back on what their time as a South Laurel Cardinal meant to them.
“I was beyond blessed to play for this team for four years,” Allen said. “I have played with most of these guys since Little League and to finish it with them at the high school level is very special to me. All the different coaches we’ve had these past four years and have all taught me not just baseball but life lessons as well and I am very thankful for them.”
"I also want to take a moment to thank Coach (Trey) Smith," Salva said. "He has put in a lot of work and effort over the last three years with each of us."
Players agreed that learning that their senior season had been cancelled was like a punch to the gut, as they’d all had big goals for their senior year.
“It hit me really hard when I realized I would never get to be on the field with my guys again,” Strickland said.
“It does sting a little bit knowing we can’t complete our senior season,” Allen said. “Obviously every senior around the country is feeling the same but I feel like we had a good chance to turn heads this season and make a deep run. But it does hurt a little bit considering all of us have worked so much to get better this offseason. We all felt very confident on this upcoming season.”
When looking at colleges, the four all decided that Union College was the perfect fit and are looking forward to putting on that Bulldog uniform.
“Deciding on a college to play baseball at was a big process in itself for me,” Salva said. “I had several offers but it came down to what college fit me best and what offer they brought to the table. For me, Union was a no brainer after doing my official visit. Right away I had a great connection with the coaches and could see what they wanted to do and what they have done with their baseball program was right in line with what I wanted for my future and a lot of my offers were out of state and my family wanted me to stay closer to home.”
“The process of looking at colleges was definitely nothing I’ve ever experienced,” Allen said. “I talked to a couple small colleges out of state but Union just felt home to me. Ever since I was a little kid I have always dreamed of playing somewhere and I am so thankful for all the schools that sat down and talked to me. I think the thing that separates Union from others is the coaches. All of the coaches down there have been extremely nice to me and my family and knowing I can play for them and still be close to home made it even more special.”
“I think Union is a great baseball school with a great coaching staff,” Smith said of Garland’s decision. “It’s definitely a good opportunity for him to go and further his career and see how far that can take him.”
After not getting the senior season they had all hoped for, the four are happy they get an opportunity to play together for another four years at the college level.
“It’s incredible to think that I still get four more years to play ball with my teammates from high school,” Strickland said. “This opportunity lets us further strengthen our bonds and get back out on the field together. And hopefully bring something to the team.”
“Having other teammates that I’ve played with my whole life going down there too helped me make my decision a little easier as well,” Allen said. “I have grown and made the best friendships with those guys and I am so happy they’re playing there as well. I’m excited to be playing with them an extra four years since our senior season couldn’t be played.”
"I’m excited to see what the future has in store for myself and the teammates who are also attending Union to Play baseball," Salva said. "Me, Zach, and Dalton have played with each other since Little League. Jacob started playing in high school and he’s probably one of the most hardworking and positive guys I know. I couldn’t be more excited to share this opportunity with them. We have grew into a family over the years and I’m happy we get to take on this next chapter together."
Looking ahead, the four have some big goals for themselves in college, including goals on the baseball field and goals in the classroom.
Their coach also had a special message for them as they prepare for their move to college.
“Just keep working,” he said. “College is one of those things where it’s a little more demanding than high school, it’s a little more time. Just stay patient and keep working hard and when opportunities come your way, make the most of them.
“The thing about these four seniors who are getting this opportunity, they are all hard workers. They are all good kids that love baseball and I just wish the best for them and hope that they have a lot of success at the next level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.