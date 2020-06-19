LONDON -- The fourth annual TRISPY Awards made history Thursday by going virtual with the event honoring the outstanding achievements of Tri-County high school athletes for the 2019-20 fall and winter seasons.
"The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune reporters are working in our communities everyday and watching our communities grow," The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune Editor Erin Cox said. "The TRISPY Awards are just one way we get to honor the communities we are part of and get to watch grow each year. Our panel of community members that choose the nominees and winners once again had a hard time choosing nominees and winners this year because there is so much talent here. Sports are such a big part of the Tri-County -- we have some of the best athletes in the state and the TRISPY Awards gives us a chance to review the year in sports and celebrate the accomplishments of our Tri-County athletics."
North Laurel High School's Zachary Broyles and Knox Central High School's Morgan Warren were named Male and Female Student-Athletes of the Year while Rick Campbell, who passed away in August 2019, received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
South Laurel High School's Ally Collett and Jace Bowling received the Female and Male Inspirational Story Award while North Laurel High School's Halle Collins and Knox Central High School's Seth Huff were named Female and Male Breakthrough Players of the Year.
Complete list of winners:
Girls Cross Country: Phoebe McCowan, South Laurel
Boys Cross Country: Sean Simons, Corbin
Football: Dalton Ponder, Williamsburg
Girls Golf: Kayley Carpenter, Whitley County
Boys Golf: Brett Norvell, South Laurel
Girls Soccer: Maddie Dagley, North Laurel
Boys Soccer: Quinn Rison, South Laurel
Volleyball: Mickayla Coppock, Corbin
Girls Basketball: Ally Collett, South Laurel
Boys Basketball: Matt Cromer, South Laurel
Girls Swimming: Elle Hays, Corbin
Boys Swimming: Jonah Black, Corbin
Girls Bowling: Shayla Atherton, Corbin
Boys Bowling: Kevin Allen, Corbin
Boys Wrestling: Victor Zamora, Whitley County
Girls Wrestling: Ivy Partin, Knox Central
Cheer Team: Corbin High School
Male Breakout: Seth Huff, Knox Central Wrestling
Female Breakout: Halle Collins, North Laurel Basketball
Female Student-Athlete of the Year: Morgan Warren, Knox Central
Male Student-Athlete of the Year: Zachary Broyles, North Laurel
Male Inspirational Story: Jace Bowling, South Laurel
Female Inspirational Story: Ally Collett, South Laurel
Lifetime Achievement Award: Rick Campbell, Williamsburg
