WHITLEY COUNTY—The South Laurel Lady Cardinals captured their fourth straight district title after defeating the Whitley County Lady Colonels during Thursday night’s 50th District Girls Basketball Tournament championship game, 85-41.
“We’ve got goals that we’ve set since I came here two years ago,” said South Laurel Coach Chris Souder. “I told them the most important thing before you can do anything else is you’ve got to own district and I thought we did a good job of that, dominating regular season play and the tournament too, I think it’s important that you do that.”
“Our kids played hard—we battled, especially early,” said Whitley County Coach Sean Pigman. “We didn’t have an answer for the girl on the inside (Rachel Presley). You pick your poison, you either try to guard the three-point line or in the paint and at halftime, we’d guarded the three-point line and they’d only hit three three’s and I was super proud of them for that but they hit like 16 or 18 baskets inside the paint. Credit to them (South Laurel), they moved the ball really well."
After a close start to the first quarter, South Laurel began to run away with the lead after a 6-0 run by the Lady Cardinals to give South Laurel an eight point lead, 17-9. The Lady Cardinals put up nine more points in the quarter while Whitley County put up eight points to take a 26-17 lead heading into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, South Laurel went on an 8-0 run that gave the Lady Cardinals a 20-point lead, 39-19, before extending their lead out to 25 points at halftime, 53-28.
The Lady Cardinals outscored the Lady Colonels 27-8 in the third quarter, leading by as much as 44 points in the quarter. South Laurel hit 80 points in the third quarter to take an 80-36 lead over Whitley County heading into the final quarter of play.
“Tonight (Thursday), I was more impressed with our defense,” said Souder. “We can score and that doesn’t surprise me. We gave up 17 (points) in the first quarter and I wasn’t too happy but Amerah (Steele) actually asked me if we could go man-to-man and we hadn’t been doing that much, so I said ‘absolutely, let’s do it.’ So I give her credit for that, it was a good call. They did a good job and I was more impressed with that, with our defense. To hold them (Whitley County) to 41 (points) and they have been scoring some, so just really proud of our kids. We were making that extra pass and we’re really good when we make that extra pass.”
South Laurel was led in points by Rachel Presley with 20 points while Ally Collet followed with 17 points.
Collett also joined the 1,000 assist club on Thursday night as Collett became only the third player in state history to score over 2,500 points and 1,000 assists.
“That’s an incredible accomplishment,” Souder said. “I’ve been coaching a long time and I’ve not seen anybody with a stat like that. Not only scoring but you’re getting assists. I’m super proud of Ally, especially with what she’s been through this year. No one deserves it more than her.”
Both teams will be moving on to the 13th Region Girls Basketball Tournament.
“I’m proud of my kids, we’re still playing basketball and we get to practice tomorrow (Friday),” said Pigman. “That means a lot to our program for the future of it. We’re a young bunch. A long time ago, a wise basketball guy told me that any time you make it to the regional tournament, it’s a success, so we’ve done that. We’re not done. We’ll get ready to get better and get ready for the draw on Saturday and regroup.”
Souder said his team will be working on their defense to prepare for the region tournament.
“We can score but we’ve got to get better defensively and continue to work,” Souder said. “We’ve got a lot of defenses we’ve been trying and the one we hit tonight (Thursday) was man-to-man. We’re just trying to get better every day and take it one day at a time.”
South Laurel 85, Whitley County 41
South Laurel 26 27 27 5 85
Whitley County 17 14 8 5 41
South Laurel (85) – Collett 17, Steele 13, Hall 13, Howard 9, Presley 20, Collins 8, Cox 3, Smith 2.
Whitley County (41) – Housley 7, Shope 2, R. Anderson 5, Monhollen 7, Moses 3, Wilder 13, D. Anderson 3, Brown 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.