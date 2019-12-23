LONDON — The North Laurel Jaguars and the South Laurel Cardinals met on Friday night in a crosstown showdown but it was the Jaguars who stepped away victorious with two freshmen leading the way for North Laurel, 73-63.
“Reed (Sheppard) and Ryan (Davidson), our two freshmen, leading us in scoring in that game is a testament to them and their work ethic,” said North Laurel Coach Nate Valentine. “Cole Kelley was great, Nate Bruner was great. We got in foul trouble but we had great bench play. Noah Black comes in off the bench to make that big three to get us going. It was a total team effort and I’m happy with the outcome.”
Sheppard led the Jaguars with 21 points while Davidson had 20 points in Friday night’s win.
After a back and forth start, the Cardinals settled in with the lead after a three-pointer by Micah Anders halfway through the quarter. South Laurel was able to hang onto that lead for the remainder of the first quarter, going into the second quarter with a 16-15 lead.
The second quarter was different for the Cardinals, as the Jaguars’ defense was able to limit South Laurel to only eight points. The Jaguars picked up 13 points in the second quarter, including a three-pointer by Sheppard, six points for Davidson and two points from Kelley to help North Laurel claim a 28-24 lead at halftime.
“We just had turnovers in the second quarter and they did a good job defensively, capitalized on some plays,” said South Laurel Coach Jeff Davis. “I was proud of our effort and our heart, we kept fighting. We’ve just got have some other guys step up and be ready to play. I thought 18 turnovers I think it was is too many in a game like this. I thought our guys continued to fight but now we’ve just got to execute.”
The Jaguars were able to hang onto their lead in the third quarter by outscoring the Cardinals 21-15.
In the fourth quarter, the Jaguars led by as many as 15 points but the Cardinals continued to fight, getting within nine points with just over one minute left to play but North Laurel was able to pull away once again to secure the win.
South Laurel was 7-of-25 from the three-point line, as Valentine said the key to Friday night’s win was limiting the Cardinals in their three-point shots.
“Matt Cromer is an unbelievable player,” Valentine said. “He’s one of the best players to play in Laurel County. He’s just a tough matchup. I don’t think you can stop him, (Micah) Anders and (Brett) Norvell, you just have to limit their three-pointers. You’re not going to stop those guys, you just have to hope you can kind of contain them and I thought we did a good job. They missed some shots that they probably normally make.
“The third quarter has been our struggle recently and we wanted to come out and be better defensively, I thought we did a really good job just staying disciplined on defense and limiting their three-point attempts.”
“Defensively I thought we did a good job in the first half,” Davis said. “They have shooters all around—Reed (Sheppard) and Cole Kelley can drive by anybody. We got down a little bit on ourselves and got flustered and faced some adversity and didn’t handle the adversity very well but we had a chance where they were up by 15 at one point and we got it all the way down to nine with the ball.”
