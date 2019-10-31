It wasn’t quite the season that the North Laurel soccer team had imagined for 2019, but with a group full of young talent, the future looks bright for the Jaguars.
North Laurel just wrapped up the 2019 season in which they finished with a 4-14 record, ending the year with a 4-2 loss to Oneida Baptist Institute in the first round of the 49th District Tournament.
Led by seven seniors, the Jaguars had some upperclassmen leadership, but often had several freshmen and sophomores, and some juniors, on the field at the same time.
Coach David Broyles said the group of seniors, which included his oldest son Zachary, that are leaving the program were fine examples to the younger kids on the team and will be missed.
“They were a group of good young men and good soccer players,” said Broyles. “We are going to miss them next year. They’re leaving us with some big shoes to fill. We’re going to be a young team, but we had several underclassmen that go valuable varsity time this season.”
North Laurel will be losing their leading scorer in Kievan Hutson, who led them with nine goals this season, but will return their next three top goal scorers in sophomores Antonio Coria, Brayden Cassidy, and Jackson McCowan, who all scored five goals, apiece.
Not only is Broyles looking forward to a roster full of talent returning next season, but because of the experience they gained this year, he hopes the leadership continues, as well.
“I hope what they were able to accomplish this season will transfer over to next year,” said Broyles. “We will need some leadership and we have guys who can fill that role for us.”
In continually developing the North Laurel soccer program, Broyles is hands-on when it comes to the middle school program and keeping the players invested in soccer. Broyles is an assistant coach at the middle school and the head coach at the middle school is Broyles’ assistant at the high school.
When the high school season kicks off next fall, the Jaguars will have an infusion of freshmen who won their seventh-grade conference last season and are favorites as eighth-graders this year. Broyles said that group will continue funneling talent through to the high school and help keep North Laurel competitive for the next four seasons.
“We are very pleased with the talent that we will have. We have a very talented freshman group coming up next year. It will be a very junior and freshman heavy team,” said Broyles. “We’ll probably have two seniors next year and maybe three or four sophomores.”
With the offseason here Broyles said he is going to enjoy some time off before travel soccer and the middle school season begins. But the developing of the program never ends.
“We have to stay hands-on with kids and keep them involved in soccer through middle school and on into high school,” said Broyles. “We start with them when they are in sixth grade and try to keep them involved with Rush. We work on improving their skills. These kids love to play soccer.”
