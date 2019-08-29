CLAY COUNTY — The North Laurel Lady Jaguars picked up their first win on Tuesday night, as they swept Clay County 3-0 (26-24, 25-13, 25-17).
After four consecutive losses to begin their season, North Laurel Coach Cary Clark said that his team if finally beginning to see their hard work paying off. The Lady Jaguars are now sitting at a 1-4 record.
“We got off to an extreme slow start, but we did better as the match progressed,” said Clark. “I still think we are having execution issues, but our serving and kill percentages were much improved.”
Despite a slow start to their first set, the Lady Jaguars were able to pull away from Clay County and come out with a much needed win to help boost their confidence moving forward.
North Laurel established a big lead in the second set that helped push them past the Lady Tigers, 25-15.
The third set was much like the second, where the Lady Jaguars were able to pull away with a big lead to seal a 25-17 win in match play and take a 3-0 win in the game.
Harper Locke led the Lady Jaguars in aces on Tuesday night with eight, while Alivia Parker followed with six aces. Savannah Napier led North Laurel with 10 kills, with Terrah Roberts following not far behind with eight kills for the night.
“Several of our hitters had extremely good nights including Emma, Savannah, Jasey and Terrah and our freshman setter is showing continual improvement,” Clark said.
Clark said that despite seeing improvement in some areas, there are some things the Lady Jaguars need to continue improving on as the season progresses.
“Our serve receive continues to be an area needing extra attention,” he said.
North Laurel will be back in action on Tuesday, as they host Jackson County.
