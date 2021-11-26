Girls
1. South Laurel (20-10)
A strong finish pushed South to its second straight state tournament and a third is very possible with three starters returning, led by 6-2 senior center Rachel Presley (14.4, 7.3). The Lady Cardinals also feature one of the best forwards in eastern Kentucky with 5-11 junior Clara Collins (7.0, 2.5). Sophomore guard Kylie Clem (6.4, 2.3) and junior guard Emily Cox (7.2, 6.5) also return. Junior forward Gracie Turner (4.0, 4.1) and senior guard Corbin Miller (3.1) will again play key roles and keep an eye on seventh-grader Skeeter Mabe, who could surprise this season.
2. North Laurel (24-5)
Despite being one of the state’s top teams in 2021, the Lady Jaguars had no seniors and will be in position for a fifth straight trip to the 13th Region finals. Being able to beat South when it counts is the biggest question facing North heading into 2022. Senior guard Hailee Valentine (18.4, 4.0) and Emily Sizemore (14.6, 5.9) are back, along with freshmen guards Bella Sizemore (7.3, 5.2) and Brooke Nichelson (9.0, 3.8). Chloe McKnight (9.6, 6.6), a 6-1 sophomore, provides an imposing presence in the middle. Gracie McKnight (1.0, 1.5), and Jaelyn Black (1.6, 0.5) will also be expected to contribute.
3. Bell County (22-5)
With four starters returning along with Whitley County transfer, sophomore center Gracie Jo Wilder (14.6, 7.0), the Lady Bobcats are again the team to beat in the 52nd District and could challenge the Laurels for 13th Region supremacy. Sophomore guard Nadine Johnson (13.2, 4.4) is becoming one of the region’s best players and leads a backcourt that also features seniors Mataya Ausmus (11.5, 2.9) and Ashtyn Meyers (13.1, 3.1). Taliyah McQueen (11.2, 12.0) is one of the region’s best in the post with her double-double average. Freshman guard Lauren McGeorge (4.7) will likely round out the lineup. Senior guard Kayleigh Cox should also see significant action.
4. Corbin (14-11)
The Lady Redhounds were the best team not in the regional tournament this year and will have to fight for a spot again in 2022 in the same district with South Laurel and Whitley County. Senior Shelby Stewart (16.4, 4.9) returns and gives her team another big scoring option. Junior guard Kallie Housley (17.6, 5.0) established herself as one of the region’s top players in her first year at Corbin and should continue to get better. Junior guard Bailey Stewart (9.4, 4.8) and 5-8 senior forward Kaila Stidham (4.0, 3.0) are the other returning starters. Sophomore guards Mahayla Jordan (3.1) and Raegan Walker (8.5, 3.7) will play even bigger roles in 2022. Also joining Corbin is Whitley County transfer, sophomore guard, Darcie Anderson (10.2, 4.1).
5. Knox Central (12-7)
Four-year starter Presley Partin returns along with senior guards Caylan Mills (13.2, 3.6) and Zoey Liford (9.1, 2.2) and star freshman forward Halle Collins (17.8, 8.5), who missed most of the season with an injury soon after transferring from North Laurel. Sophomore guards Jaylynn Faine (3.0, 2.7) and Timberly Frederick (3.2) should also play big roles. South Laurel transfer, 5-10 junior Reagan Jones (9.5, 5.6), will provide the Lady Panthers with a solid scorer who can shoot from the outside.
6. Jackson County (11-10)
The Lady Generals will feature perhaps the region’s most imposing frontline with 6-4 junior Kenady Ward (11.1, 8.0) and 5-10 sophomore Kylee Shannon (11.1, 7.4) returning. Senior guards Eden Lakes (6.0, 2.7) and Natalie Carl (9.4, 2.0) are also returning starters. Junior guard Madison Marcum (2.2) or 5-8 sophomore forward Jenna Creech (2.6, 2.8) could round out the lineup along with Clay County transfer, sophomore guard Madison Curry (10.0, 5.4).
7. Whitley County (16-11)
The Lady Colonels took a major hit after both Gracie Jo Wilder and Darcie Anderson transferred.
Senior forward Bailey Brown and sophomore guard Marissa Douglas (10.4, 3.3) will play key roles this season.
8. Harlan (8-15)
The Lady Dragons will feature one of the region’s top young tandems in sophomore Aymanni Wynn (13.9, 8.5) and freshman Kylie Noe (13.0, 8.0), both great scorers and rebounders. Junior point guard Emma Owens (6.6, 2.3), sophomore forward Faith Hoskins (5.5, 2.3), and 5-10 freshman center Abbi Fields (2.1, 2.3) are also back from the postseason starting lineup.
9. Harlan County (11-13)
Sophomore guard Ella Karst (15.0, 2.5) and senior forward Jaylin Smith (6.4, 4.9) are returning starters from a 52nd District runner-up team. Freshman guard Kylie Jones (3.2, 2.1) and 5-11 junior center Taylor Lunsford (2.0, 4.1) were the team’s top reserves last year and should move up. Several others will compete for starting jobs, including sophomore guard Paige Phillips, junior guards Hailey Austin and Taytum Griffin, and eighth-grade forward Leah Davis.
10. Clay County (13-9)
Replacing point guard Taylor Asher will be tough to overcome, but the Lady Tigers returns everyone else, including senior guard Courtney Jones (7.5, 5.8), junior guard Jaylen Combs (7.4), and junior forward Mackenzie Sizemore (4.3, 4.0).
