LONDON — Fifteen years ago, South Laurel High School’s boys basketball team captured its first-ever state championship with a convincing 70-59 win over Warren Central during the 2005 Sweet Sixteen.
The state championship win was the climax of eight years from 2001 to 2008 that saw Steve Wright’s Cardinals dominate 12th Region and 13th Region foes.
South Laurel posted a 211-57 record during the period, which included a 111-16 mark against regional opponents, a 20-1 record in regional tournament play and a 7-5 record during Sweet Sixteen action while seeing Walt Allen being named Mr. Basketball in 2006.
After all, was said and done, South Laurel totaled one state title, two Elite Eight finishes, six regional titles and six district titles.
“It was a special time,” Wright said. “We had special players, special coaches, great fans, great parents and a great administration. Those were good times for everyone.
“Once Laurel County High School split into two schools, a lot of folks were saying it couldn’t be done,” he added. “The thought was there would be no way you could be elite in the state when you are taking one of the biggest schools and splitting it up into two schools, but we were able to do it. It wasn’t easy. When I was hired in 1990 (at Laurel County High School), superintendent Joe McKnight told me there would be a split of schools in 1993. He told me not to let that distract me because I could still be successful here with two schools. Everyone bought in from the get-go. I felt like we had the opportunity to accomplish that, but it might just take a bit longer than first expected.”
Before the Cardinals began their stretch of winning, there were struggles and disappointments.
In 1993, South Laurel came in ranked as one of the top teams in the state but the Cardinals were upset at home in the 12th Region semis, losing to a Casey County team it had just beaten by double digits a few weeks before.
Then in 1998, a loss to Boyle County in the regional semifinals ended South Laurel’s season while a 71-59 defeat to the same Rebel squad the following year in the regional finals, continued the Cardinals’ heartbreak.
And then came 2000.
South Laurel missed the 12th Region Tournament for the first time in program history after falling to former Cardinal assistant coach Shawn Thacker’s Somerset Briar Jumpers during semifinal action of the 48th District Tournament.
“We had a chance to win it in 1999 but lost in the region finals and then in 2000, we didn’t make the region tournament,” Wright said. “I don’t think it was as big as it was made out to be. We were a team that was building for the future, and the 2001 team was much-improved. But then again, I guess whenever we didn’t make the region, which was only twice during my time there, it was big news to everyone else.
“After never being able to get to the state tournament after a couple of opportunities, it did seem like we couldn’t get over the hump,” he added. “We had the talent in place in 2001, and then everything came together for the next several years. I didn’t know if we had state championship-caliber of talent coming from the middle school but I knew that we were going to be loaded with lots of talent for a while. I knew we were going to be good. I had a couple of chances to coach at some different schools at that time but I didn’t take the jobs because I knew we were getting ready to explode.”
The start of the explosion began in 2001.
Led by a strong nucleus of players such as Richie Riley, Brad Sizemore, Nate Valentine, Travis Hensley, Jon Dean, and Derek Coffey, South Laurel managed to go 27-7 while posting a 5-0 mark against crosstown rival North Laurel which included the Cardinals’ 78-51 win over the Jaguars in the 12th Region finals.
“We had a ton of talent on the 2001 team. I don’t think there was any question that 2001 was a hump year for us,” Wright said. “We knew we needed to win the region. Brad Sizemore, Travis Hensley, Nate Valentine, Richie Riley, Jon Dean, and Derek Coffey were some of our players. We were able to get a year stronger and better from 2000. We needed the experience of 2000. The loss in the district motivated our guys. There was no doubt the 2001 team was better than the 2000 team.
“I remember going out for the regional final (against North Laurel), and it was packed that night at Pulaski County,” he added. “We were warming up, and I was feeling this was a game we had to win. I felt the pressure that night. We might have shot the best percentage than any team I’ve ever had. Those guys performed at the biggest stage that year with a high level.”
The win over North Laurel set the stage for South Laurel’s first-ever win at the Sweet Sixteen as Derek Coffey’s put-back at the buzzer gave the Cardinals a 64-63 win over Campbell County.
The win set up an Elite Eight showdown with the state’s top-ranked team, Louisville Male.
The Bulldogs were led by Michael Bush, who later starred in football at the collegiate level with Louisville before turning in a stellar career with the Oakland Raiders.
South Laurel surprised Male and led by as many as nine points in the third quarter after a long-range 3-pointer by Sizemore but the Bulldogs rallied behind Bush and eventually won, 63-53.
“Derek hit the big shot against Campbell County at the buzzer to give us the win. That was huge for us at that time,” Wright said. “Then we played Male, who had Michael Bush. They were a great team but I feel like if Bush doesn’t hit the 3-pointer in the corner late in the game, then we would have won and eventually could have been playing in the state title game. I believe that we would have won the state championship. We would have been playing against Lafayette, and not many people expected them to be in the finals.”
The Cardinals posted a 19-10 mark the following year and failed to get out of district play for the second time in three years but managed to rebound in 2003.
Despite entering the season as the No. 2 ranked team in the region behind North Laurel, South Laurel found a way to win.
“We struggled in 2002 at times but we were a better team in 2003. We had Johan Rivera, John Townsend, Mark Parsons, Kevin Collins, Ty Proffitt, Cam Smith, and Walt Allen,” Wright said. "There was no pressure on us in 2003. North Laurel was picked to win, so it made it easy for us to focus on our goals."
The Cardinals were able to win the region by defeating North Laurel, 76-61.
“What I remember about that day, we were getting on the bus and Jon Townsend came to me and said, ‘Coach, it’s going to be a good night. We’ve got these guys.' Here is one of your best players telling me to chill out, we are going to beat these guys.”
Their stay in the Sweet Sixteen didn’t last long, though, after falling to OJ Mayo and Rose Hill, 65-46 in first-round action.
South Laurel hung close with the Royals before falling, 65-46.
“If Johan didn’t go down with the injury, we could have beaten Rose Hill,” Wright said. “I coached OJ Mayo in the McDonald’s All-American game a couple of years later and that’s what I told him.”
South Laurel was able to reach the 12th Region finals in 2004 while accumulating 22 wins but fell to Wayne County at home, 69-48.
The 21-point loss turned out to be the Cardinals’ just what they needed heading into the 2005 campaign.
“That loss to them was a blessing in disguise. When you look back on that game. We weren’t ready — we were young,” Wright said. “Ty (Proffitt), Jordan (Hammonds) and Trey (Smith) were freshmen and Walt was a sophomore. We went to the regional finals with a young team. “Getting to the finals that year helped us in 2005,” he added. “We were confident and felt like we had a chance to win the whole thing. Those guys were determined and focused to get to the state tournament. They were a unique group of guys.”
South Laurel entered 2005 with high expectations and lived up to its preseason hype.
With a solid core of players returning, many thought Wright’s squad had a chance to bring a state title back home to London.
The Cardinals won the 12th Region title in fine fashion, defeating North Laurel, 66-36, while entering state tournament play as the team to beat.
“We dominated in the region final that year,” Wright said. “We had beaten them in 2001, and 2003, but in 2005, we rolled. Then we came into the state tournament ranked No. 1 and we weren't worried about the high ranking. The kids liked the pressure.
“We faced Ohio County and they were a tough matchup. We were able to do just enough to win that game,” he added. “We had an easier game against J’town but then came the P.R.P. game and that was another tough one in the semifinals. It was a team effort with Walt, Ty, Jordan, Trey, DJ Perkins, Eric Fields, Warren Gross, Josh Riley, and Zach Marcum each Playing their roles. I remember we were down by nine points in the third quarter and Jordan came out and hit three straight 3s that tied the game. Then Ty was able to find Walt late to put us up one before Ty and Warren made great defensive plays.”
Wright said the key to his team’s success in 2005 turned out to be the draw.
“I thought being able to play at noon on Wednesday and noon on Friday was beneficial to us,” he admitted. “With what we had in front of us, we knew the Final Four was going to be tough and it was. But once we got into the title game, we had a lot of confidence. We knew the chance of losing was there, but we were ready.”
The Cardinals were able to jump out to a double-digit lead over defending state champion Warren Central and never looked back during their 70-59 win. South Laurel’s 11-point victory over the Dragons capped off a 32-4 mark.
“I don’t know if people remember this, but on the initial tip, we get it and DJ Perkins hits a 3-pointer and we are ahead 3-0 before the game even started,” Wright said. “We were focused on that game just like the others. We had so much confidence at that point.
“The coach at Warren Central had been a friend of mine for 30 years at that point, and he called me the next day and said, ‘You guys were unflappable all year. Nothing bothered you guys. You just played,’” Wright said. “They had won it the year before and that meant a lot when he told me that. You work and work and work to hope someday to get in that position.”
Wright said winning the state title was huge for him, but it also held a special meaning for multiple reasons.
“Some of the biggest thrills for me was seeing our coaching staff and players be able to celebrate after working hard for so many years,” he admitted. “But to watch the South Laurel community react to that and what it meant to the schools and the kids was special. It was also great for me to see GJ (Smith) celebrate. To be able to work for the greatest athletic director in the country was something. For him to stick with me when people were telling him he should get rid of me is something I’ll never forget.”
South Laurel had hopes of repeating the following season in 2006, but it wasn’t meant to be.
The Cardinals reached the Sweet Sixteen again and defeated John Hardin (47-33) in first-round action before dropping a 46-45 decision to Graves County.
“We had a great season in 2006, and I thought we had a good chance to repeat,” Wright said. “I remember reading an article in the Herald-Leader right before the Sweet Sixteen started and it said Fairdale was the last team to repeat. They were a college team playing in high school. They had four Division I players and we didn’t have that."
With that said, the 2005 and 2006 teams were different because we graduated Eric, DJ, and Warren.
“We had a great year and won our first-round game in state,” he added. “We were riding the momentum from the year before but Graves County’s size bothered us a lot. We weren’t quite as big as the year before. It was a heck of a game, we just came up a couple of points short. If we win that game, it’s logical to say we’d won it again, but at the same time, we may have gotten beat by J’town, too.”
Despite the loss, Allen captured Mr. Basketball a few months later, becoming the first Cardinal to do so.
“Walt was such a special player,” Wright said. “He had accomplished so much and gave a lot to the program. He was such an inspiration to everyone and done a great job for us.”
The trio of Proffitt, Hammonds, and Smith saw their careers come to an end after losing to eventual state champion Covington Holmes in the Elite Eight while the 2008 squad pulled off one of the program’s biggest wins by knocking off Corbin in the 13th Region finals.
“In 2007, we ran into a very good Holmes team. We beat Fairdale in the first round but Holmes ended up winning the state tournament. They were physically bigger and stronger than us,” Wright said. ”In 2008, I was excited as I had ever been for a group of kids from where we had come from when we started the year. We had Jordan abort in, Billy Jones, Wes Dean, Matt St. John, Jordan Price, Zack Smith, Jamaal Duncan, Matt Watkins, and Eric (Wright).
”Winning the region championship that year was huge,” he added. “We were down 14 with 3:55 remaining in the game and I called a time out and we came back and won in overtime. That was a special team, too. We advanced on to the state tournament but lost to Hazard in the first round.”
When it came down to looking back at his team’s success, Wright said hard work, playing as a team and surrounding himself with talented coaches proved to be key.
“Looking back on it, we all worked hard. Nobody in the state outworked South Laurel Basketball. We outworked everybody and gave everything we had,” he said. “I didn’t have to do anything other than coach. Coach (GJ) Smith did everything else. He handled the external distractions. He did all of that stuff. He told me to coach the team and he took care of everything else. The tradition of the program became the standard barrier. It became a matter of pride.
“We coined the phrase in 2001, ‘The team came first’ and it stuck around. When I had to make decisions, the team came first. We had unbelievable kids that were coachable and liked each other. It made it fun.
“We wouldn’t have been able to be successful without our assistant coaches and middle school coaches,” Wright added. “Roscoe (Denney) is still the best scout around. Brad (Sizemore) had enthusiasm and his relationships with the players were incredible. Dennis Hammonds was fantastic. He coached all of the players when they were younger and he knew how to handle them. He was a guy that had a great feel what made the players tick. Our staff was fantastic. We had other people on our staff at different times, and it was always team first. We created a team first, and a winning culture, there were no exceptions to that culture. That led to us being successful during that stretch.“
