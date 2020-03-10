LONDON — It’s been a long time coming for the South Laurel senior trio of Amerah Steele, Ally Collett, and Sydnie Hall.
The elusive 13th Region championship they have been chasing together for the past two seasons finally became a reality on Saturday when they combined to score 60 of the Lady Cardinals’ 78 points during their 78-67 win over crosstown rival North Laurel in the 13th Region Girls Tournament championship game.
Collett was named 13th Region Tournament MVP after leading the team with 26 points while Steele followed with a 22-point scoring effort and added 12 points.
The trio admitted last season’s semifinal loss to the Lady Jaguars was a heartbreaker, but they felt the hard work they had put in the past year since the loss would pay huge dividends in the end.
“Coming off the loss (to North Laurel) last year, we knew we had to do something this year,” Collett said. “Every practice we had this year, we took it personally. We felt like we had to prove a point and who we were and what we wanted to accomplish. We had a different mindset and had a chip on our shoulders. We were able to accomplish winning the region and it’s amazing.”
“We worked hard for this moment,” Steele added. “Since we started playing basketball, this is the moment we have worked for. We aren’t done yet, though. We are ready for Thursday. This is very big. People will always remember us not for our achievements but what we did as a team.”
While South Laurel is known for its offensive play, Hall said the Lady Cardinals’ defensive effort proved to be key against North Laurel.
“We knew we needed to come in and play defense,” she said. “Our defense won this game tonight. This is big getting to go to Rupp. We’ve been wanting to do this for a while.”
Throughout the season South Laurel coach Chris Souder talked about how special the senior trio has been, and after Saturday’s game, he said touched on some things they did during the regional title game.
“It was a tight game at the half and Amerah (Steele) comes up to me at halftime and said, ‘Coach, we’ve got you,” he said. “Our seniors are great. They’ve stepped up and done that the entire season. Ally played well and had a great tournament and Sydnie Hall was really big tonight. She runs the offense well and knows where everyone is. This is just a fantastic win for these girls.”
And the seniors aren’t just satisfied with winning a region tournament. They want to bring a state championship trophy home.
“Go big or go home, right? We want it all,” Steele said. “We want to go win the state title. We are playing a great team but we are right there. I feel like we work just as hard or harder as any team in the state. We can compete with anyone.”
