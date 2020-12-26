Seven high school football players and one high school football player from Corbin will be participating in next week's NUC All-American North vs. South Game which will be held in Savannah, Georgia.
South Laurel players that are competing in the Four-day event are Elisha Dugger and Traeton Napier (Senior Game), Brenton Willoughby, Dylan Burdine, Logan White and Bryson Cook (Junior/Sophomore Game) and Tate Anderson (Freshman Game). Corbin's Zander Curry will also participate in the Freshman Game. Donnie Burdine and Richard Sapcut will also be coaching the South team during the event as well.
Sapcut added that Randall Weddle is also the sponsor for the HWMF, Tribal Edge LLC players.
Pictured are (group shot) Front row, left to right, Richard Sapcut, Logan White, Brenton Willoughby, and Dylan Burdine; and back row, left to right, Brycen Cook, Dalton Bores, Deebo Carson, George Castle, and Tate Anderson. Elisha Justice (No. 28), Traeton Napier (No. 5), and Zander Curry (No. 3) were not pictured in the group shot. | Photos by Erin Butler and Ashley Norvell/ File Photos
