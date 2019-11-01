With one more game to play this season, the South Laurel Cardinals are not getting away from what has helped Coach Donnie Burdine take them from one of the worst programs in Class 5A to a respectable contender.
“We have not changed the conversation from the beginning of the year up until now and won’t this week,” said Burdine. “We will focus on getting better. We want to play our game of the year in our last game.”
The past two weeks have been taxing for the Cardinals. They played in a hard-fought game against Southwestern Pulaski two weeks ago, falling 38-20. Just last week, they jumped out to an 18-3 lead over Whitley County, before running out of gas and losing in a 32-18 battle.
In the middle of a difficult schedule, the Cardinals have also been battling the injury bug.
Burdine said that his team will have a week of light practice heading into their matchup with Knox Central, due to the injuries and physicality of their last two games. He also the Cardinals are looking at getting back to the basics on the offensive side of the ball.
“We have been in two very physical games in a row and we are extremely thin. We will do tons of mental reps and prepare to give an all-out effort for ourselves and our veterans,” said Burdine. “We are just getting back to our base offense and trying to run it as clean as possible. We are going to do what we do and they will have to adjust to us.”
The basics for the Cardinals will involve them handing the ball to senior running back Jordan Ramey early and often. Last week, Ramey carried South Laurel in a brawl against Whitley County, rushing for 158 yards on 19 carries and adding two touchdowns. For the season, Ramey has amassed 1,323 and eight touchdowns on the ground.
If Ramey is corralled, the Cardinals will look to freshman quarterback Dylan Burdine and receivers Traeton Napier and Daterian Brigance to continue their connection through the air. Burdine has thrown for close to 500 yards and three touchdowns since entering the starting role at the midway point of the season, and Napier has caught 49 balls for 521 yards and two touchdowns, while Brigance has 55 receptions for 429 yards and seven scores.
Getting the rushing attack going on Friday will also keep the Panthers’ offense off the field and help a South Laurel defense that has struggled this season. Knox Central leads a balanced offense, headed by quarterback Brady Worley with 1,107 yards and six touchdowns this season, along with running backs Seth Huff and Ethan Mills who have combined for just over 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns. The Panthers are scoring on average just 19 points per game this season, but South Laurel is allowing over 36 points per game, setting this one up for another nailbiter.
“The defense has improved with their alignment and assignments, but it is still nowhere near what it has to be going forward,” said Burdine. “They have also played with great passion and pride.”
With 48 minutes of football remaining this season, the most important group on Friday night will be the South Laurel seniors. It will be their last time suiting up in a Cardinals’ uniform, but with a win versus the Panthers, they will surpass last year’s seniors as the winningest class in the past 15 years at South Laurel. Burdine said this group of seniors has been a special one and he has enjoyed every second of the past four years with them.
“I am very proud of this senior group. Three of their four seasons they have been .500. They are tied, at this point, with last year’s seniors for the winningest class over four years since the 2005 graduating class, and if they win on Friday, they will own that honor outright,” said Burdine. “Six of them have suffered injuries that caused them to miss multiple games and they have continued to work. I have enjoyed this season and this group of kids more than any other so far.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.