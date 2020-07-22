featured
GOING OUT WITH A BANG: Local NL, SL softball players cap off high school careers as East Senior All-Stars
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Geneva Combs, 79, wife of Alfred Combs, East Bernstadt, passed Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Hillcrest Health and Rehab, Corbin. Services 1 p.m. Sunday, London Funeral Home. Burial at Combs Cemetery. Visitation 6 p.m. Saturday at funeral home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Manchester man dies in single vehicle crash on Hopper Creek Road
- Barbourville man arrested for kidnapping, rape after reportedly picking up 12-year-old riding bike
- 20 arrested in Laurel County Sheriff's Office drug roundup
- 979 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday - highest one-day total yet
- Laurel County Schools opening Aug. 6; Hosting in-person, online classes
- THE WAY IT IS: Let's keep Becky Abner Osborne in our prayers
- East Bernstadt man dies in trail bike crash
- School calendar set for 2020-2021
- TURNING HEADS: Reed Sheppard continues to shine during summer ball, picks up DI offer from High Point University
- Laurel County COVID-19 cases reach 284
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.