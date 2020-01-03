LONDON — Some of the best teams across the state will be participating in Saturday’s Grace Health Raymond Reed Classic at South Laurel High School.
Fourteen teams make up the seven-game event, which will honor both Raymond Reed and his son Darin Reed.
Raymond Reed, who passed away in April 2016, led both Hazel Green and Laurel County High Schools boys basketball teams to numerous 12th Region titles and Sweet Sixteen appearances while his son Darin, who passed away last August, was an assistant coach on both the girls’ and boys’ basketball teams at South Laurel High School along with the bass fishing team, which he helped win a state championship last spring.
“This year’s (Raymond Reed) Classic is even more important as we honor not only Coach Raymond Reed, but also his late son, Coach Darin Reed,” Davis said. “Darin was so good to me and always there with advice and help with school and basketball. He was my assistant for a year then had to take a break because of his health. He drove us to games for many years as well. He meant a lot to our school and this community, so this year this has become a way to honor the family that has meant so much to Laurel County.”
Tony Pietrowski’s Corbin Redhounds will be tipping things off at noon against Cordia while Buckhorn and Russell County will follow at 1:30 p.m. The Lakers are coached by former North Laurel assistant coach Billy Carson.
Defending 13th Region champion Knox Central will face-off against Rockcastle County at 3 p.m. while Bell County and Montgomery County square-off at 4:30 p.m.
The Bobcats are coached by former North Laurel coach Brad Sizemore, who will go against his former high school coach, Steve Wright, who now coaches the Indians. Wright coached at Laurel County High School and South Laurel High School for a combined 21 years, winning 576 games, one state championship, two Elite Eight appearances and seven regional titles.
Nate Valentine’s North Laurel Jaguars will play Pulaski County at 6 p.m. before seeing state powers Madisonville-North Hopkins and John Hardin follow at 7:30 p.m.
Clay County and South Laurel will play the nightcap at 9 p.m.
“This year's Classic is the biggest and deepest one we’ve ever had,” Davis said. “There are some really good teams and some talented players. It should be a fun day of basketball to honor two great men.”
Grace Health Raymond Reed Classic
At South Laurel High School
Saturday, Jan. 4
Corbin vs. Cordia, 12 p.m.
Buckhorn vs. Russell County, 1:30 p.m.
Knox Central vs. Rockcastle County, 3 p.m.
Bell County vs. Montgomery County, 4:30 p.m.
North Laurel vs. Pulaski County, 6 p.m.
Madisonville-North Hopkins vs. John Hardin, 7:30 p.m.
Clay County vs. South Laurel, 9 p.m.
