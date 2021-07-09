Gregory resigns as North Laurel softball coach

LONDON—Doug Gregory announced on Friday that he has stepped down as head coach of the North Laurel Lady Jaguars softball team.
Gregory was an assistant coach for the Lady Jaguars before taking over as interim coach towards the end of the regular 2018 season. Gregory was officially named head coach in September of 2018.
After the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19, Gregory led the Lady Jaguars to their first district championship since 2014 this past season and helped the team to capture a state record 18th regional title win after defeating the South Laurel Lady Cardinals in the 13th Region championship.
“We had a successful year,” Gregory said. “But I’m not there to make parents happy, I’m not there to make every player happy, I’m there to do what’s best for the team. Some people have a different outlook on that, so it’s time for me to move on.”
Gregory said an anonymous 12-page letter was turned into the school, making several allegations against him.
“I think that coaches should be able to coach their team the way that it needs to be coached or the way they feel it needs to be coached with their philosophy and I think anonymous letters should make it to the trash can,” Gregory said. “They should not be given any merit whatsoever. There was a 12-page anonymous letter that was written and it makes some allegations in there that were investigated and proven not true. It should’ve made it to the trash can but it didn’t and there were some questions that were asked to me during an end-of-season meeting with the athletic director and the principal and I just have a different coaching philosophy than what they have.”
“I wish North Laurel all the best in the world and good luck and I’ll go my way,” Gregory added.
The Sentinel-Echo has reached out to the school and school district for comments.
