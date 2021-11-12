LONDON — A lot of history has been made in South Laurel High School’s basketball gym aka the South Laurel Fieldhouse.
During the days of when it was the home of the Laurel County Cardinals and Lady Cardinals basketball teams, it housed six state champions (five girls, and one boys).
South Laurel laid claim to the Fieldhouse in 1992, and the boys basketball team added another state championship in 2005 while the girls basketball team turned in a Final Four effort the same year.
South Laurel’s boys basketball team turned in a Final Four effort in 2016 while the Lady Cardinals reached the Elite Eight after beating tournament favorite Sacred Heart to advance to the Elite Eight before COVID-19 canceled the tournament.
State champion team pictures can be seen throughout the gymnasium and now, Laurel County Lady Cardinals’ and the South Laurel Lady Cardinals’ successes can be seen on the walls leading to the girls locker room thanks to an idea that became a reality from coach Chris Souder.
“From the first day I came to South Laurel, that is one of the things I really felt like would be a great place to display the tradition,” he said. “I wasn’t really surprised because they have all those state championship pictures in the gym. I just felt like the hallway was bare and was thinking, Hall of Fame. I have thought about this for quite some time and it just happened to work out this year. Every time our kids walk out of the locker room we want them to realize how special it is to put that SL jersey on.
“The project turned out even better than I envisioned,” he added. “We still need to wrap the doors but we are also in the process of renovating our locker room, so we left the doors until that gets done. It is hard to tell how good it looks until you see it for yourself.”
Before Souder came to South Laurel, he was making history himself by leading Mercer County’s girls basketball teams to two state titles. He said one of the main reasons he wanted to become the Lady Cardinals’ coach was due to the tradition the program has established.
He wanted to show the history of the Lady Cardinal basketball through pictures.
From Hall of Fame coach Roy Bowling to T. Hulett and Rex Fredericks hoisting the 1991 state championship trophy, it can be seen in the hallway leading to the locker room.
“I make the girls look at those pictures on the wall at times and remind them of what it means to play in this gym,” he said. “Laurel County, to me, was probably the first program to really put girls basketball on the map. Winning one state championship is very difficult but to win five is really hard to wrap your head around. So to me, it is our responsibility at South Laurel to uphold what is on that wall and put our own stamp and our place in that tradition. We felt like the 2020 team was in a perfect position to join the wall but we all know COVID had other plans. So on our hall project, we wanted to have past and present representation for the girls to not only hear about but to visibly see on a daily basis.”
Souder said getting the hallway to look the way he wanted took a lot of time and planning.
“We actually measured the hall last spring and took some time to get a good mixture of pictures from Les Dixon and Les Nicholson. Then the company did a fantastic job of placing the pictures. I couldn’t be more pleased. It is really impressive and really illustrates what I want these girls and future girls to see what South Laurel is about and how Laurel County basketball set the standard.
“I’m just proud to be a small part of this program and be able to show others its importance as well,” he added. “I encourage anyone that wants to see it please feel free to stop by and see. We also have a board at the end of the hall that we would like all Laurel County former players and South Laurel former players to sign with name and class.”
