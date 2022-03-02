Hacker signs with Lindsey Wilson College golf team

Photo by Nita Johnson
North Laurel High School senior Kendall Hacker signed to continue her academic and athletic career at Lindsey Wilson College where she will be a member of the women's golf team. Pictured here beside her are her parents, Chris and Robin Stone; back row, Lindsey Wilson coach Eric Wyrick, NLHS golf coach Tim Hezlap, NLHS Principal Mike Black, NLHS golf coach Joel Pritchard, and NLHS Athletic Director Hailey Ratliff.
