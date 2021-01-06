North Laurel athletic director Haley Ratliff presented Lady Jaguar juniors Hailie Valentine and Emily Sizemore their respective 1,000-point basketballs before Monday's game against Red Bird.
Hailie Valentine and Emily Sizemore join 1,000 Point Club
Leatrice Joyce Williams, 78, died January 1, 2021. The wife of Thomas Williams. Funeral 2 p.m. Monday. Burial at Lickliter Cemetery.
