The abrupt end to this past week’s KHSAA Girls Sweet Sixteen has left a lot of unanswered questions about what may have happened if the tournament had been able to continue.
After the South Laurel Lady Cardinals upset Sacred Heart on Thursday in the first round of the Sweet Sixteen, players, coaches and fans alike could taste the state championship.
But the Lady Cardinals celebration came to an end almost as quickly as it began after the team learned that the tournament would not go on as scheduled.
The indefinite suspension of the state tournament has left Coach Chris Souder and the Lady Cardinals to ask “what if?”
The Lady Cardinals have faced their fair share of adversity this season with Ally Collett’s potential season-ending injury being one of the most disheartening of them all but Souder said it was then that he saw his team really come together.
“When Ally went down, it was kind of like ‘how much more can we take,’” Souder said. “How much more could you put a team through? One day in the locker room we talked about that when Ally thought she was done for the year, it was just amazing how the kids handled it. We had a good cry and then just decided we’re not going to pout over this, we’re just going to try to get better and move on and do this for Ally.
“In that very first game (after Collett’s injury), we did. We played like we were on a mission. And then when Ally got the news that she got, that ‘hey, maybe I’m not done,’ then the team just went to another level.”
After Collett’s return and once Rachel Presley became eligible to play, Souder said that’s when everything seemed to finally fall into place and the Lady Cardinals were playing what Souder called some of their best basketball heading into the Sweet Sixteen.
After knocking off the number one team in the state in Thursday’s first round matchup, Souder said that was when he realized that his team could really win it all.
“When you beat a team like that, my first thought is ‘wow, we have a legitimate shot to win this whole thing,’” he said. “That really opened it up. In fact, I’m sure other coaches when we beat them (Sacred Heart), they were like ‘uh oh, this thing is seriously wide open now.’ It might have went down as one of the better girls tournaments along the lines of after that game, there really wasn’t a clear cut favorite but after that game we felt like we had as good of a shot as anybody.”
But after hearing the devastating news that his team may not get that chance to fight for another state title, Souder said he and his players began questioning what could have been while still holding onto the hope that the Sweet Sixteen may eventually name a champion.
“It’ll always be that what if game,” he said. “Going into that at this point, I’m always going to tell my kids that we were right there, we were playing probably better than anybody in the state and that’s the way you want it. You want to be playing your best basketball in the end and that’s what we were doing. We’ll hang onto hope that we’ll finish this (the tournament) and I know our kids, if we said ‘hey, we’ve got 30 minutes to be on the bus to get to Rupp,’ they would be right there. They’ll be chomping at the bit.”
And if Thursday’s win over Sacred Heart really was the Lady Cardinals final game of the season, Souder believes his team left their all on the court.
“I’m just proud of this bunch and how they’ve handled everything,” he said. “If it was their last game, then our three seniors really set the tone for this program and they’ve established their legacy. I would ask them at times ‘what do you want your legacy to be?’ And they really put us back on the map.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.