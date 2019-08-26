LONDON — South Laurel hung tough with 12th Region power Danville for 68 minutes before dropping a 4-2 decision to the Lady Admirals on Saturday.
The Lady Cardinals (2-3-1) led 1-0 early in the contest before falling behind 2-1. They were able to tie the contest at two apiece during the 49th minute before goals by Danville’s Holly Helmer and Karolyn Valko wrapped up the win for the Lady Admirals.
“This was a tough match today, but Danville is a good team,” South Laurel coach Andy Johnson said. “They got off two very good shots toward the end to score two goals. It was a battle today. I thought we had our chances.
“We had some corners and stuff,” he added. “We had some good runs, but it was a rough week. We played three tough games, but we were able to get a win, a tie, and a loss. We will move on, and get ready for next week.”
Alexis Casada’s goal let in the first half gave South Laurel an early 1-0 edge.
After seeing Danville score two unanswered goals to claim a 2-1 edge, Caspar scores again on a free kick to tie the contest at two apiece during the 49th minute.
“I thought we defended well in the first half but they kept bringing it and were able to get off some really good shots to win,” Johnson said.
South Laurel is scheduled to be back in action today at 6 p.m. on the road against Oneida Baptist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.