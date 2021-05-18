Harrison Byrd pitches Cardinals past Jackson County

MCKEE — The South Laurel Cardinals broke a two-game skid with a 6-1 win over the Jackson County Generals on the road in the 13th Region matchup.
Harrison Byrd turned in an incredible performance from the mound on Monday. Byrd pitched a full seven innings, allowing just four hits and one run while striking out seven batters. He also pitched his way out some tough spots throughout the game, stranding seven Jackson County runners on base.
The Cardinals were also hot at the plate, totaling 12 hits on the night. Byrd led the way for the Cardinals at the plate with a double and a single, while driving in one run. Reed Marcum had a double and two runs batted in.
Cole Harville, Ashton Garland, and Wes Wright had two singles, while Dylan Dixon, Connor Combs, and Kennedy Sizemore each singled once. Byrd, Dixon, Harville, and Combs all drove in one run on the night.
Coach Trey Smith said he was happy with his team’s overall performance on Monday night.
“Harrison Byrd pitched great tonight. It was a solid effort on the defensive side of the ball by the entire team,” said Smith. “This team keeps improving and it seems like we are getting close to playing our best baseball of the season.”
The Cardinals started the game off strong with five runs in the first inning. Garland scored on a ground ball from Marcum to put South Laurel on the board. Marcum, Byrd, Dixon, and Ayden Smith all scored in the inning, giving the Cardinals an early 5-0 lead.
South Laurel didn’t score again until the top of the sixth, when Marcum brought Garland home again, this time on a sacrifice fly.
