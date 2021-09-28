SOMERSET — North Laurel’s Lucas Binder punched his ticket into the KHSAA Boys State Tournament during Tuesday's 10th Region Boys Golf Tournament, but it wasn’t easy.
Binder shot a 76 but had to survive a three-man playoff to advance to state tourney play.
Pulaski County won the event with a 309. Wayne County (314), Clay County (315), Rockcastle County (324), and Somerset (335) rounded out the top five teams.
North Laurel turned in a sixth-place effort, finishing with a 337 while South Laurel was ninth with a 339.
Brady Hensley finished with an 83 for North Laurel while Kole Jervis shot an 88. Jack McArdle (90), and August Storm (95) rounded out the scoring for North Laurel.
Parker Payne turned in an 82 for South Laurel while Brayden Reed followed with an 83. Jaxon Jervis shot an 86 while Joshua Steele finished with an 88.
10th Region Boys Tournament
Team Results
1. Pulaski County 309, 2. Wayne County 314, 3. Clay County 315, 4. Rockcastle County 324, 5. Somerset 335, 6. North Laurel 337, 7. McCreary Central 338, 7. Middlesboro 338, 9. South Laurel 339, 10. Whitley County (345), 10. Wayne County 345, 12. Harlan County 359, 13. Southwestern 362, 14. Knox Central 366, 15. Corbin 368, 16. Jackson County 393, 17. Bell County 419.
Teams that participated but didn’t field enough players to compete for region championship: Barbourville, Harlan, and Williamsburg
Teams that participated but didn’t field enough players to compete for region championship: Barbourville, Harlan, and Williamsburg
10th Region Boys Tournament
Individual Results
North Laurel
L. Binder 76
B. Hensley 83
K. Jervis 88
J. McArdle 90
A. Storm 95
South Laurel
P. Payne 82
B. Reed 83
J. Jervis 86
J. Steele 88
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.