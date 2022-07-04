HAZARD — The South Laurel eight-year-old All Stars are heading to state tournament play after defeating both Clay County, 13-10, and Corbin, 20-5, this past week.
Game Two: South Laurel 13, Clay County 10
Elena Riley won MVP honors as South Laurel’s eight-year-old All-Stars fought back from a 2-1 deficit to win, 13-10.
Clay County scored two runs in the top of the first inning while an RBI single by AJ Schooler in the bottom half of the inning cut South Laurel’s deficit to 2-1.
After seeing Clay County score another run in the top of the second inning, South Laurel answered with five runs to take a 6-3 edge in the bottom half of the inning.
Callie Crawford, Kaelyn Patton, and Penny Corry each singles which brought a run in while Madelyn Brentz, and Schooler also delivered hits in the inning.
Both teams scored five runs apiece in the third inning allowing South Laurel to hold onto an 11-8 advantage. Riley singled while Chaislyn Martin hit a home run during the bottom of the third. Kimber Day singled and Crawford followed with a double. Partin connected with a two-run hit while Corry also drove in a run with a hit.
Clay County cuts its deficit to 11-10 with two runs in the top of the fourth inning but South Laurel wrapped up the win by adding two insurance runs in the bottom of the inning.
Bailey Adams connected with a double while Bradlyn Howard singled to score Adams and Riley’s double scored Howard.
Game One: South Laurel 20, Corbin 5
South Laurel jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning and never looked back during its 20-5 win over Corbin.
South Laurel scored five runs in the first, second, third, and fourth innings to cruise to an easy 15-run win over Corbin.
AJ Schooler, Chaislyn Martin, and Elma Riley each delivered home runs in the win for South Laurel.
Riley finished with three hits, three RBI, and three runs scored in the win along with Martin. Schooler had three hits, one RBI, and three runs scored. Bradlyn Howard finished with three hits, two RBI, and three runs scored while Kaelyn Patton finished with three hits, three RBI, and one run scored. Brielle Collins had three hits, and three runs scored while Kimber Day finished with two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored. Callie Crawford totaled two hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Penny Corry had two hits, one RBI, and one run scored. Madelyn Brett finished with one hit, one run scored and an RBI.
