HEARTBREAKER: South Laurel drops second game in a row

Photo by Les Dixon

Ally Collett and the South Laurel Lady Cardinals are scheduled to be back in action today at home against 50th District foe Whitley County. 

 LES DIXON

LIBERTY — South Laurel has now dropped two contests in a row for the first time in 70 games after losing a 66-63 heartbreaker to Casey County on Tuesday.

The last time the Lady Cardinals lost consecutive games was back on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, 2017.

South Laurel (10-4) led throughout the contest against the Lady Rebels until the fourth quarter.

South Laurel led 12-9 after the first quarter and 28-22 at halftime before seeing Casey County Mount a comeback in the second half.

The Lady Rebels outscored South Laurel, 22-19, in the third quarter to cut their deficit to 47-44 before finally pulling out the win by outscoring the Lady Cardinals, 22-16, during the game’s final eight minutes.

Ally Collett led South Laurel with 21 points while Amerah Steele finished with 18 points. Sydnie Hall added an 11-point scoring effort.

The Lady Cardinals will be back in action today at home against 50th District for Whitley County. Game time is set for a 7:30 p.m. start.

Casey County 66, South Laurel 63

South Laurel 12 16 19 16 63

Casey County 9 13 22 22 66

South Laurel (63) — Collett 21, Steele 18, Hall 11, Howard 7, Collins 6.

Casey County (66) — Cravens 12, Lee 14, Duggins 9, Stephens 18, Wilkie 13.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you