HEARTBREAKER: South Laurel drops second game in a row

LIBERTY — South Laurel has now dropped two contests in a row for the first time in 70 games after losing a 66-63 heartbreaker to Casey County on Tuesday.
The last time the Lady Cardinals lost consecutive games was back on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, 2017.
South Laurel (10-4) led throughout the contest against the Lady Rebels until the fourth quarter.
South Laurel led 12-9 after the first quarter and 28-22 at halftime before seeing Casey County Mount a comeback in the second half.
The Lady Rebels outscored South Laurel, 22-19, in the third quarter to cut their deficit to 47-44 before finally pulling out the win by outscoring the Lady Cardinals, 22-16, during the game’s final eight minutes.
Ally Collett led South Laurel with 21 points while Amerah Steele finished with 18 points. Sydnie Hall added an 11-point scoring effort.
The Lady Cardinals will be back in action today at home against 50th District for Whitley County. Game time is set for a 7:30 p.m. start.
Casey County 66, South Laurel 63
South Laurel 12 16 19 16 63
Casey County 9 13 22 22 66
South Laurel (63) — Collett 21, Steele 18, Hall 11, Howard 7, Collins 6.
Casey County (66) — Cravens 12, Lee 14, Duggins 9, Stephens 18, Wilkie 13.
