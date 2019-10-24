GRAYSON — A slow first half combined with missed opportunities in the second half led to South Laurel’s 1-0 heartbreaking loss to East Carter during Tuesday’s first round action of the KHSAA Boys State Soccer Tournament.
The Raiders’ Ethan Miller managed to slip the ball into the back of the net to score his 39th goal of the season which turned out to be the eventual game-winner with 8:57 remaining in the first half.
South Laurel had numerous chances to tie the game in the second half, but Ben House’s header along with Clayton Stacy’s shot attempt just missed the target on different occasions allowing East Carter to secure the one-goal victory.
“In the first half, we just didn’t have the intensity that we needed,” South Laurel coach Joey Marcum said. “They possessed the ball for most of the half. I don’t know if we got a legit shot off in the first half. The one (goal) we gave them, we shouldn’t have. I think everybody got lost watching him play with the ball and he snuck one through.
“We finally woke up in the second half and got more control,” he added. “In the first half, we just didn’t attack. I think in the second half we played as well or even better than they did, but in the first half we didn’t play the way we needed to, and they got one — that’s all it takes.”
After a slow offensive start, Marcum said he was pleased with his team’s effort in the second half.
“We had a couple of opportunities that we had a chance to score, but couldn’t capitalize,” he said. “It was a very physical match and we knew it would be, and we had hopes it would play out a little bit less physical. But when you’re on their home field, you know that will be a little bit of an edge.”
South Laurel finished the season with a 15-8-2 record after graduating more than 80 percent of its offense from the 2018 campaign.
“I’m really proud of this team,” Marcum said. “We really worked hard and graduated a lot of offensive firepower from last season. They had to step up and mature this season, and they did. I’m really super proud of them. This is a devastating loss, though.
“I really felt like we had opportunities tonight, but we just didn’t execute,” Marcum added. “We are going to wake up tomorrow and be mad because we had chances and didn’t take advantage of them.”
