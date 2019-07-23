OGELSBY, ILLINOIS — A win over Wisconsin would have guaranteed the South Laurel Senior League All Stars a spot in the Central Region Tournament's bracket play, but Steve Byrd’s squad saw a 3-0 lead evaporate into a disappointing 4-3 defeat.
It was still unknown at deadline if South Laurel managed to advance.
“We lost a heartbreaker,” Byrd said. “We played a really tough Wisconsin team, and Harrison Byrd pitched one of the best games he’s pitched for six innings. The pitch count got him. Our defense picked it up, but we just fell short.”
Monday’s Game
Pool Play
Wisconsin 4, South Laurel (Kentucky) 3
South Laurel scored two runs in the first inning and added another in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead, but Wisconsin rallied and scored four unanswered runs to pick up the 4-3 victory.
The game was tied at three apiece before seeing Wisconsin score the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
South Laurel continued to have struggles at the plate, finishing with only four hits.
Ashton Garland, Ayden Smith, Chance Wyatt and Maison Lewis each had a hit apiece. Wyatt led South Laurel with two RBI and one run scored while Smith scored twice and Garland crossed home plate once.
Byrd tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs and four hits while striking out five batters.
Dylan Dixon pitched 2/3 of an inning while allowing a hit and a run.
Sunday’s Game
Pool Play
South Laurel (Kentucky) 2, Indiana 1
South Laurel only had two hits, but they were good enough to help Steve Byrd’s squad slip past Indiana with a 2-1 win.
Lucas Mullins turned in a strong showing on the mound.
He tossed a complete game, surrendering only four hits while allowing only one earned run. Mullins struck out 11 batters.
South Laurel managed to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning after seeing Ashton Garland score on a wild pitch.
Indiana managed to tie the game at one apiece before seeing South Laurel answer with a run to take the lead for good at 2-1 in the third inning.
Harrison Byrd was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on a a fielder’s choice.
Garland and Maison Lewis had South Laurel’s lone hits in the win.
