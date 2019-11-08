High School Football Playoffs — A community happening

Many people would agree that their years in high school were some of the best years of their lives—particularly those individuals who were members of a sports team or participated in other activities such as the marching band or debate team.
In many cases, team members become lifelong friends. Reunion parties are held from time to time as teammates return to remember the fun—more so than the outcome of games or events—they had while participating in high school activities. Quite often, reunions for sports teams are staged during the highlight of each sports season—the state playoffs.
And as the calendar turns to November, there is nothing like the excitement of high school football playoffs in cities across Kentucky and throughout the nation every Friday night as the fall sports season sprints to a close.
While each team will be trying to advance to the state championship, the outcome of the games is only a part of the experience for those individuals in attendance.
Why? Because the people in the stands at high school football playoffs and all high school events are moms and dads, grandparents, aunts and uncles, sisters and brothers, neighbors down the street, fellow students, and longtime residents of the community. People in the stands know the players on the field. Win or lose; their support and love are always there. And the vast majority of those participants will spend the rest of their lives right there in that community.
There is no tradition in sports with the history of high school football. There are at least 30 rivalry games (60 high schools) that started before 1900 and continue today, the longest of which is Connecticut’s New London High School and Norwich Free Academy, which have been playing annually since 1875.
In Michigan, Battle Creek Central and Kalamazoo Central have been playing since 1896. In Massachusetts, the Wellesley-Needham Heights rivalry dates to 1882. And in Colorado, Pueblo Central and Pueblo Centennial have been matched since 1892. A great example right here in Kentucky is the Male-Manual game, dubbed the Old Rivalry, which saw its 138th edition held last Friday. That series that began in 1893 has seen many epic battles just like the 22-21 match last weekend where Male eked out a win.
Although there are more options for entertainment on a Friday night than ever before, and seemingly events held every night throughout the state, there is still nothing to match high school football playoffs in the fall. With all the people attending games of the 14,247 high schools that play football, expect more than 10 million fans each Friday night—easily the #1 fan base in the country.
As you attend high school football playoff games this year in Kentucky, remember that the players, coaches and game officials deserve your utmost support, encouragement, and respect. While advancing in the playoffs is the desire of each team, the ultimate objective of high school sports and activities is to have fun and enjoy these special years.
We urge you to continue to support the high school teams in your community.
