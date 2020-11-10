What a season it was.
Jessica Miller’s first year as head coach of the North Laurel Lady Jaguar soccer team turned out to be the best in team history despite having to deal with a lot of challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miller and her players rolled with the punches, managing to go undefeated during regular season play before turning in a 15-1 record while capturing district and regional titles before falling in the state tournament’s Final Four.
“Trying to prepare for the season during the pandemic was difficult,” Miller admitted. “It’s hard to practice a contact collision sport when you aren’t allowed to have any contact. We did what we could while focusing on strength and conditioning and acclimating to the summer heat.
“I was able to get them information and do some walkthroughs as well as a few non-contact drills, but that’s it,” she added. “We were uncertain we would even be able to have a season, but the girls continued to show up and prepare anyway.”
North Laurel entered the season with high expectations and lived up to them, and then some.
The Lady Jaguars captured their fourth consecutive 49th District title along with their third straight 13th Region crown.
“The team definitely met my expectations. They went above and beyond,” Miller said. “Not only did they go undefeated all season, but they made school history by advancing to the Final Four. I’m incredibly proud of them.”
With seniors Maddie Dagley, Meg Anderson, Natalie Hoskins, Ellisia Edwards, Olivia Rudder, and Kaitlyn (Rick) Collett finishing their last season as a Lady Jaguar, Miller said it’s still a little unclear what next season will look like for her squad.
“I’m hoping to make it out to some middle school practices and games this coming spring to see what we have coming up,” she said. “I do know that we will be keeping about half of our starters as several of them are young players Such as Maddie Mastin, her sister Makayla Mastin, Eliza Mills, Taryn Reed, and Mea Anderson. I also know that our goalkeeper next year will be freshman Brooklyn Mullins. She worked with the team all season at JV, and she is excellent. While I’m entirely certain of what our season will look like next year, I do know that we have the talent and drive to keep building this program.”
Miller also gave her thoughts on her departing senior players.
“Our seniors are obviously incredibly talented,” she said. “They’ve worked their whole athletic careers to have the ball-handling skills that they do and to be able to read the field the way they can. They are great players and students. They are leaders on and off the field. They played a vital role in leading this team to victory this year and we will all miss them so much. This doesn’t mean though that this program can’t continue to grow and improve once they are gone. We still have amazing talent on the current high school team and great feeder programs that send up great players. This team will continue to grow and do great things.”
Despite losing some of her top goal scorers, Miller believes her team can continue to be successful.
“I think we stand a fair chance of bringing home district and region titles,” she said. “I haven’t seen all of next year’s team yet, but if they work as hard as they did this year, then I see no reason why we can’t make a run for state as well.”
