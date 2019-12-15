LONDON -- North Laurel continued its winning ways on Saturday by upending OBI, 79-36, in its first 49th District battle of the season.
The Jaguars (4-1) captured their fourth consecutive win by forcing the Mountaineers into 20 turnovers while North Laurel finished the game hitting 32-of-60 shot attempts.
"I was very pleased with our effort on the defensive end today," North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. "Oneida plays very hard and physical, and their size can create some matchup problems. We defended well in the half-court and that was the difference in the game."
Valentine's squad had four players finish in double figures with freshman Ryan Davidson scoring 23 points on 11-of-14 shooting from the floor while pulling down five rebounds. Cole Kelley added 21 points and nine rebounds while freshman Reed Sheppard scored 14 points and finished with five rebounds and 10 assists. Clay Sizemore scored 12 points while Knocking down four 3-pointers.
The Jaguars were red-hot in the first quarter and took a 26-12 lead into the second frame of play.
North Laurel's lead grew to 48-28 and the Jaguars put the finishing touches on their win by outscoring Oneida Baptist, 31-18, in the second half.
"We felt it was important to get off to a good start in district play, but more importantly, we just wanted to continue to play better," Valentine said. "It's a long season. We are just focusing on getting better as a team every day and everything else will take care of itself."
North Laurel will be back in action Tuesday at home against Red Bird. The game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start.
North Laurel 79, Oneida Baptist 46
Oneida Baptist 11 17 9 9 46
North Laurel 26 22 17 14 79
Oneida Baptist (46) -- Estep 7, Frost 2, Hall 12, Marcum 4, Onouha 7, Simpson 2, Toropo 7, Woods 5.
South Laurel (79) -- Sheppard 14, Bruner 4, Kelley 21, Davidson 23, Black 3, Sizemore 12, Messer 2.
Friday's Game
North Laurel 73, Leslie County 39
North Laurel coach Nate Valentine put his players through intense practices during a five-day break and the hard work paid off in Friday's home contest against Leslie County.
The Jaguars (3-1) created some early cushion in the second quarter with a 12-0 run which led to North Laurel cruising to an easy 73-39 victory over Leslie County.
"I was pleased with the way we played tonight. We looked more like ourselves," Valentine said. "I felt like the game against Collins took our confidence and that's what we talked about this week. We needed to get our confidence back. We worked hard at practice the last four days to get a lot of confidence, I'm extremely happy with the way we came out and took care of business tonight."
After falling behind 14-13 in the first quarter, Valentine's squad outscored the Eagles, 26-5, during the second quarter and managed to secure the 34-point victory thanks to its highest point output of the season.
"These guys know what to do, they just have to make their mind up and do it," Valentine said. "We were scrambling way too much in the first quarter, but in the second quarter we came out creating offense and we did a much better job of keeping the ball in front of us."
Three players scored in double figures with Cole Kelley scoring 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting while pulling down seven rebounds. Ryan Davidson added 14 points and four rebounds while Clay Sizemore knocked down three 3-pointers while finishing with 11 points. Reed Sheppard added eight points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and two slam dunks.
North Laurel 73, Leslie County 39
Leslie County 14 5 10 10 39
North Laurel 13 26 12 22 73
Leslie County (39) -- Abner 7, Baker 2, Buckel 2, Day 14, C. Hensley 1, W. Hensley 8, Lewis 3, Bradford 2.
North Laurel (73) -- Sheppard 8, Bruner 2, Elmore 3, Kelley 23, Davidson 14, Black 5, Sizemore 11, Harbach 5, Harris 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.